Jessica Chastain Confirms Return for IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2

Jessica Chastain states she will return to the IT franchise for any project by the Muschettis, potentially reprising Beverly Marsh in IT: Welcome to Derry season 2.

Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain has issued a clear commitment to reprise her role as Beverly Marsh in a potential second season of IT: Welcome to Derry. During a recent interview regarding her performance in the Netflix thriller Heartland, Chastain affirmed that she remains fully available to work with director Andy Muschettii and producer Barbara Muschietti on future horror projects.

The actress emphasized that the creative duo behind the current adaptation are considered family by her. She stated that whenever the producers call with a new opportunity, she would immediately accept, regardless of whether the project is based on Stephen King literature or a different original concept. This declaration confirms her ongoing connection to the cinematic universe she helped establish in the previous films.

Also read Jessica Chastain Transforms Look for Heartland Premiere in NYC

Chastain and The Muschettis Maintain Creative Bond

Chastain highlighted her personal relationship with the filmmakers as the primary driver for her continued involvement in the franchise. She described Barbara Muschietti as one of her closest friends and noted that Andy Muschietti and his sister operate as a unified creative force. This strong interpersonal bond suggests that casting decisions for returning characters are likely influenced by personal chemistry and trust between the actors and the production team.

The current series, IT: Welcome to Derry, adapts the interlude chapters of the source novel to explore the history of the Maine town prior to the events of the original story. While the first season focused on different eras and characters, the narrative structure allows for flash-forwards that connect past timelines with the modern day. This storytelling device creates a logical pathway for established characters like Beverly Marsh to reappear in subsequent seasons.

Advertisement

Other Franchise Stars Signal Interest in Comebacks

Chastain is not the only veteran actor from the initial IT duology to express interest in returning for the HBO series. James McAvoy, who portrayed the adult version of Bill Denbrough, has previously told ScreenRant that he would consider a cameo if presented with a strong script. He echoed Chastain sentiments regarding his admiration for the Muschettii creative team.

Similarly, Isaiah Mustafa, who plays the adult Mike Hanlon, confirmed he received an invitation from Andy Muschietti to visit the set during the first season. Both actors have expressed a desire to be part of the expanded narrative. Their interest aligns with the showrunner goal of weaving together the different timelines and character arcs into a cohesive mythos that honors the original book.

Narrative Mechanics Enable Character Returns

The season one finale introduced a significant plot twist that legitimizes the return of past characters. It was revealed that the entity Pennywise perceives time non-linearly. This means the clown can interact with victims across any era, making it plausible for adult versions of the Losers Club to appear in historical settings or through flash-forwards.

Madeleine Stowe revealed her character Ingrid was actually the elderly Mrs. Kirsh from the original films. This character haunted Chastain Beverly in Chapter Two. This connection was further cemented by a brief interaction between Joan Gregson and Sophia Lillis. These narrative choices prove that the show is actively bridging the gap between the HBO series and the Warner Bros films.

Advertisement

Future Storylines and Potential Castings

Analysis of the plot suggests that characters like Mike or Ben might have stronger narrative reasons for returning in season two. Isaiah Mustafa Mike remained in Derry for twenty-seven years and accumulated extensive knowledge about the entity. He discovered the existence of Maturin the turtle, a cosmic entity that recently appeared in a special Halloween episode of the series.

Jay Ryan Ben moved away but kept mementos like a yearbook page with Beverly signed. This detail could facilitate a flash-forward cameo similar to the one used for Beverly. Jeremy Ray Taylor could also appear due to his character Bradley Drewe being central to the local gang storyline. These connections provide concrete narrative hooks for bringing back the original cast members in new and unexpected ways.