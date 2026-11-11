Jessica Chastain Announces 11 Upcoming Projects Including Netflix and Apple TV+ Series

Jessica Chastain has an extensive slate of 11 upcoming film and television projects, including Netflix's Heartland and Apple TV+'s The Savant, highlighting her continued dominance in Hollywood.

Jessica Chastain continues to solidify her status as one of Hollywood's most versatile and in-demand actors with a massive slate of eleven upcoming projects. The Oscar-winning performer, known for her intense roles in films like Zero Dark Thirty and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, shows no signs of slowing down her prolific career. Her extensive lineup spans multiple genres and streaming platforms, ranging from holiday comedies to high-stakes political thrillers and medical dramas.

Heartland Netflix Movie Release Details

One of the most immediate highlights is the Netflix film Heartland, which arrives globally on November 13. Chastain stars as Misty Jones, a former country music star who has lived off the grid on a Georgia pecan farm for twenty years. The plot thickens when her rising star niece, Charlie, played by Carter Faith, suddenly disappears, forcing Misty out of seclusion. The investigation leads her into the darker, secretive side of the Nashville music scene. The film, directed by Shana Feste, also features Garrett Hedlund, John Hawkes, Jennifer Nettles, and Ross Lynch. Chastain will perform on the soundtrack, including several duets with Nettles.

Also read Jessica Chastain and Carter Faith Star in Shana Feste's Netflix Crime Thriller

Holiday Comedy with Octavia Spencer

Chastain reunites with frequent collaborator Octavia Spencer in the upcoming holiday film Deck the Y'Alls. The story follows Rachel Stein, a New York City baker who travels to Charleston, South Carolina, to spend the holidays with her younger Southern boyfriend. What begins as a delightful getaway turns into a cultural clash when Rachel contends with her boyfriend's neurotic mother, Gladys Gibbs, portrayed by Spencer. Written by Tracy Oliver and Stefanie Williams, the film is set to premiere later this year and promises a blend of humor and family drama.

Apple TV+ Thriller The Savant

In a particularly intense role, Chastain will star in The Savant, an eight-episode thriller miniseries for Apple TV+. Scheduled for a spring 2027 premiere, the series originally targeted a September launch but faced delays. Chastain plays Jodi Goodwin, an undercover investigator who infiltrates online hate groups and extremist communities to prevent terrorist attacks. The role explores the heavy toll such work takes on her mental health as she balances her dangerous mission with her family life. The narrative is loosely inspired by a 2019 Cosmopolitan article titled Is It Possible to Stop A Mass Shooting Before It Happens. The cast also includes Nnamdi Asomugha, Pablo Schreiber, James Badge Dale, and Jordana Spiro.

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Netflix Drama The Retrievals

Chastain also stars in The Retrievals, a Netflix drama series based on the real-life scandal at the Yale Fertility Center. Adapted from Susan Burton's podcast of the same name, the series details how nurse Carla Russo, played by Amy Ryan, stole fentanyl intended for patients and replaced it with saline solution. This negligence left nearly one hundred women to undergo egg retrieval procedures without anesthesia. Chastain plays Kaitlyn Langford, a former art historian and Yale patient who becomes the key plaintiff in the historic lawsuit against the clinic. Created by Molly Smith Meztler, known for Maid, the series also features Emilia Jones, Fabien Frankel, Will Harrison, Arian Moayed, and Adepero Oduye.

This Is Pleasure and The Division Films

The actor's film projects include This Is Pleasure, a drama exploring the #MeToo movement alongside Chris Pine. Adapted from Mary Gatiskill's 2019 play, the story follows Margot as she navigates loyalty and forgiveness when her best friend Quin faces sexual misconduct allegations. Directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, the film scrutinizes the impact of such allegations on personal relationships. Additionally, Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal star in The Division, a Netflix adaptation of Ubisoft's video game Tom Clancy's The Division. Set in a near-future New York City after a bioterrorist smallpox attack, the film follows sleeper agents activated to restore order after Black Friday chaos. Despite past controversies and setbacks regarding its pandemic themes, Netflix retains distribution rights.

Future Apple TV+ Collaboration

Adding to this extensive lineup, Chastain is teaming up with Adam Driver for an upcoming Apple TV+ drama series titled The Dealer. This project adds to her already impressive roster of collaborations with top-tier talent and streaming giants. The breadth of her upcoming work demonstrates her ability to navigate complex narratives across thriller, comedy, and drama genres while maintaining high production values through partnerships with Netflix and Apple TV+.