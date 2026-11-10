Jessica Chastain and Carter Faith Star in Shana Feste's Netflix Crime Thriller

Shana Feste explains how Jessica Chastain and Carter Faith's Netflix crime thriller uses songs to drive its story, streaming November 13, 2026.

Heartland director Shana Feste has discussed her new crime thriller starring Jessica Chastain and Carter Faith, in an interview with ComingSoon editor-in-chief Tyler Treese. The film, a neo-noir mystery, will stream on Netflix on November 13, 2026. In the conversation, Feste talked about casting Chastain in a role that Hollywood has traditionally given to men, the film's musical performances, and how the story was built around them.

The plot follows Misty Jones, a former country legend who comes out of seclusion to investigate the disappearance of her missing niece, a rising country musician. Along the way, Misty must confront her own past and the seedy underbelly of Nashville. Feste described the story as a search that uncovers a murky side of the city, where no one, including Misty, is who they seem.

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How Musical Performances Drive the Crime Plot

Feste said her music supervisor and producer, Randy Poster, worked with her to make sure every song advanced the mystery. She said the team knew the film was a twisty neo-noir thriller and could not simply let the audience enjoy a song for five minutes. Each musical number had to reveal something about the characters.

Treese pointed to an early scene in which Jace is one-upped during his own concert. Feste said that moment shows he lacks a killer instinct, even though he is visibly annoyed. The scene was designed to expose character rather than simply entertain the audience.

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The song 'Family Ties' is central to this approach, according to Feste. She said the number establishes that Misty had an established career, a following, and hits on the radio, without a character having to state it outright. Fans singing along during the performance show her status in the story.

Feste also described the staging of the number as an investigation. Misty is trying to determine whether Ross is really a suspect, and she tests that by seeing whether she can overpower him on stage. Feste said that dynamic is what the musical number is about.

Jessica Chastain and Carter Faith Take on Lead Roles

Feste said Jessica Chastain was drawn to the role of Misty because it is a part that women rarely get to play. Feste said she fell in love with film noir and was inspired by Robert Mitchum and Humphrey Bogart playing hard-boiled detectives. She asked why such roles are not offered more often to women.

According to Feste, cinema has a long history of celebrating complicated men, but it is less generous with women who are unlikable, angry, or forced to prove themselves in different ways. She said she and Chastain wanted a character who did not center her life on being liked or desirable. Feste called that freedom as a woman.

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Feste praised Chastain's commitment to the role, saying she played it with full conviction and went all in. Feste added that Chastain was brave to take on the part in that way.

Feste also discussed casting Carter Faith, a musician who can also act. Feste said that when the team auditioned Faith, she was captivating, particularly in vulnerable moments on stage. Feste said Faith was brave to go toe-to-toe with an Academy Award winner in these scenes and hold her own. Feste said Ross Lynch was already known to be an actor, having appeared in many projects, but Faith's ability to match Chastain was the question the production had to answer.

Netflix Release Date and What Viewers Can Expect

The film will stream on Netflix on November 13, 2026, giving viewers a fixed date to watch the thriller. The release follows the interview in which Feste described how the songs and performances carry the investigation forward.

For viewers, the film combines a missing persons mystery with live musical performances that reveal relationships and motives. Feste's account suggests that audiences should watch the songs closely, because they often point to who is lying and who holds power in the story.