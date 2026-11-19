Jessica Biel will play Crystal Hefner in the film Playmates, starring Johnny Depp's daughter and directed by Jennifer Nicholson. The movie explores the founder's family history.

Searchlight Pictures has officially announced that Jessica Biel will portray Crystal Hefner, the widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, in the upcoming film titled Playmates. The casting news confirms that Crystal Hefner previously urged the actress to reconsider taking the role due to concerns over the film's depiction of her late husband. This announcement adds a layer of controversy to a project that centers on the iconic mansion and the complex relationships within the Hefner family.

Playmates Movie Casting Details

The film features an ensemble cast including Bill Pullman, who plays the role of Hugh Hefner himself. Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, stars as Anna, a character vying to be Playmate of the Month. Jennifer Nicholson, the daughter of actor Jack Nicholson, makes her feature directorial debut with this project, drawing heavily from her own childhood experiences. The story explores an unusual friendship between two individuals with vastly different ambitions, rooted in Nicholson's personal history.

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Crystal Hefner's Public Stance

Crystal Hefner has publicly asked Jessica Biel to step away from her role in the film, citing discomfort with the portrayal of her former husband. The real-life widow's intervention highlights the sensitivity surrounding the narrative, which dramatizes the inner workings of the Playboy Mansion. Despite this public disagreement, the production continues with the original cast intact, suggesting that the creative team remains committed to their vision of the story.

Plot and Character Dynamics

The official logline describes Elle, a thirteen-year-old know-it-all who considers the Playboy Mansion her second home, meeting Anna, one of seven hopefuls for Playmate of the Month. The two form an unlikely friendship and attempt to help each other achieve their desires, specifically a magazine cover and a romantic partner. This dynamic allows the film to explore the pressures of fame and the allure of the Playboy brand through the eyes of youth and ambition.

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Behind the Scenes Production

Johnny Depp serves as a producer on the project alongside Alex Orlovsky and Duncan Montgomery of High Frequency Entertainment. Searchlight Pictures is backing the film, with Richard Ruiz and Cornelia Burleigh overseeing the production for the studio. The casting brings together actors from diverse backgrounds to tell a story set around the famous mansion, blending fiction with the real-life personas of those involved.

Career Context for the Cast

Lily-Rose Depp's involvement follows her extensive work in cinema, while Jennifer Nicholson has built her profile through modeling and television appearances, including the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Her previous work on reality TV and Dancing with the Stars has prepared her for this transition to directing. The film marks a significant career milestone for Nicholson, who developed the project around her experiences growing up with ties to the Hefner environment.