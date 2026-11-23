Jessica Alba agrees to pay estranged husband Cash Warren $577,481 from her HonorBar Inc. profits to finalize their divorce settlement after 16 years of marriage.

Actor Jessica Alba, age 45, is scheduled to pay her estranged husband Cash Warren, age 47, a total of $577,481 as part of their finalized divorce settlement. This payment stems directly from a profit-sharing plan associated with Alba's company, HonorBar Inc., and represents a key financial component of their separation agreement.

Warren has the option to receive this $577,481 payment in full immediately, or he can choose to deposit the funds into an individual retirement account or another qualified retirement plan. Court documents confirm that Alba will not be required to pay the Pair of Thieves cofounder any additional benefits related to her company beyond this explicitly stated amount.

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Settlement Structure And Financial Terms

The financial arrangement includes specific provisions to adjust the payout amount to reflect any investment gains or losses incurred by HonorBar Inc. through the date of payment. This mechanism ensures that the final sum Warren receives aligns with the actual performance of the business during the interim period between the agreement and the transfer of funds.

Legal records also indicate that previous discussions involved Warren receiving $3 million to help even out the division of the former couple's broader assets. The current $577,481 figure appears to be a distinct component tied specifically to corporate profits rather than a general asset liquidation of the family's total wealth.

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Romance History And Marriage Timeline

The legal dissolution marks the end of a relationship that began on the set of the 2004 film Fantastic Four, where Alba starred as Susan Storm and Warren worked as a production assistant. The pair began dating during that production and remained together for sixteen years before deciding to separate.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren tied the knot in January 2025 after their long-term partnership continued. The couple's union lasted for four years following the announcement of their split in January, leading to Alba's public statement that it was time for a new chapter in their lives.

Public Statements And Co-Parenting Plan

At the time of the separation announcement, Alba emphasized that she had been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years, both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. She stated that she is proud of how they have grown in their marriage over the last twenty years and expressed that it is now time for them to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.

Alba further clarified that they are moving forward with love, kindness, and respect for each other, noting that they will forever remain family. She highlighted that their children remain their highest priority and requested privacy during this transition. Reports confirm that the couple agreed to share joint custody of all three of their children, with neither party required to pay spousal support.

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Future Relations And Business Ties

Despite the divorce, Alba showed appreciation for her estranged husband on Father's Day, posting a tribute on Instagram on Sunday, June 15. She shared a photo of Warren holding their children while writing a message wishing him a happy Father's Day, indicating a cordial ongoing relationship.

Industry sources previously described Alba and Warren as good parents and successful business partners who simply lost their romantic spark and grew apart. They made the mutual decision that the relationship was no longer healthy for anyone involved, prioritizing the children and ensuring a non-messy co-parenting dynamic behind the scenes.