Jessica Alba faces a $577,481 payment to ex Cash Warren from HonorBar profits, prompting astrological posts on money and value after their divorce ruling.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge issued a decisive financial directive on Friday, November 20, mandating that actress Jessica Alba pay her former husband, Cash Warren, exactly $577,481. This substantial sum represents the most recent financial development in their complex, multimillion-dollar divorce proceedings.

The ruling specifically addresses the division of assets within Alba's wellness company, HonorBar Inc. The court calculated this figure based on a profit-sharing plan valuation dated June 30, 2006. The order grants Warren the option to receive the funds as an immediate lump sum or transfer them into a retirement account.

Also read Jessica Alba ordered to pay ex Cash Warren $577,481 from retirement funds in divorce settlement

This payment builds upon the broader financial settlement established when the couple finalized their divorce in March. At that time, Alba agreed to pay Warren $3 million to balance the division of marital property. The new ruling adds to this figure, reflecting the ongoing valuation of assets accumulated during their union.

Days after the financial order was issued, Alba shared a pointed message on Instagram that fans quickly connected to the court's decision. She reposted content from astrologer Jill Wintersteen, featuring a horoscope for Taurus that mentioned breaking free and shifting plans.

Advertisement

The astrological post specifically highlighted a zone of money, values, and self-worth. It suggested that Uranus was shaking loose income ceilings that individuals might have quietly agreed to years ago. The timing of this social media activity drew immediate attention from observers following the financial news.

The financial restructuring occurred without the constraints of a prenuptial agreement, as the couple married in 2008. The court had to navigate the division of assets independently, focusing on the fair distribution of their combined estates over their twenty-year relationship.

Beyond the monetary disputes, the court order reaffirmed the custody arrangements for their three children. Alba and Warren agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of Honor Marie, Haven Garner, and Hayes Alba Warren. Neither party will pay child or spousal support, focusing solely on asset division.

The couple announced their separation in January 2025 after a long public relationship. Alba stated they were moving forward with love and kindness. They have since navigated separate public lives, with Alba dating actor Danny Ramirez and Warren linked to other partners.

Advertisement

The financial ruling arrives amidst heightened public scrutiny of both parties. Alba recently faced criticism for a Halloween costume choice, while Warren has been in the spotlight regarding his own personal updates. The court continues to monitor the implementation of their settlement terms.

Legal documents confirm that the HonorBar profit-sharing calculation remains a focal point of their settlement. The six-figure payment underscores the value of Alba's entrepreneurial ventures since their marriage. Both parties are expected to comply with the judge's directive as part of the finalization of their divorce.

The case highlights the complexities of dividing assets in high-profile celebrity divorces without prior contractual agreements. The court's decision ensures an equitable distribution based on the specific valuation date provided by financial experts. The ruling marks a significant step in closing the financial chapters of their marriage.

As the legal proceedings conclude, both Alba and Warren are expected to focus on their respective careers and co-parenting responsibilities. The court has maintained strict boundaries regarding the private lives of their children. The financial settlement stands as a testament to the extensive assets built during their two decades together.