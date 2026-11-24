Jessica Alba must pay ex-husband Cash Warren $577,481 from her HonorBar company profits following a Los Angeles court order, adding to their multimillion-dollar divorce settlement.

Jessica Alba has been ordered to pay ex-husband Cash Warren $577,481 as part of their ongoing multimillion-dollar divorce settlement. The Los Angeles County Superior Court issued this specific financial directive on Friday, November 20, mandating the payment under a profit-sharing plan linked to Alba's company HonorBar Inc.

Court Mandate and Financial Specifics

The court documents reveal that the $577,481 sum was calculated using a valuation of the profit-sharing plan established as of June 30, 2006. This figure represents a distinct six-digit obligation that Warren is entitled to receive. The ruling adds to an earlier agreement where Alba agreed to pay Warren an initial $3 million to balance the division of marital property. That initial amount was structured as two separate installments of $1.5 million each.

Also read Jessica Alba ordered to pay ex Cash Warren $577,481 from retirement funds in divorce settlement

Under the terms of the new order, Warren has the option to receive the newly ordered $577,481 as an immediate lump sum. Alternatively, he may choose to have the amount transferred directly into an individual retirement account or another eligible retirement plan structure. This financial mechanism ensures that the settlement adheres to the legal frameworks governing their asset division.

Relationship History and Custody Arrangements

The legal proceedings are the latest chapter in a relationship that spanned two decades. Alba and Warren were together for twenty years before marrying in 2008. The couple announced their separation in January 2025 and officially finalized their divorce in March of that year. Because they did not sign a prenuptial agreement prior to their marriage, the division of assets and profits required significant judicial oversight.

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During the finalization of their divorce, the former couple agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their three children. The family includes daughters Honor Marie, who is 18 years old, Haven Garner, who is 15, and their eight-year-old son, Hayes Alba Warren. Notably, neither party is required to pay child or spousal support under the finalized terms.

Social Media Reaction and Symbolic Timing

Days after the financial ruling, the 45-year-old actress addressed the situation through a highly symbolic social media post. Alba shared a horoscope message from astrologer Jill Wintersteen, known online as @spiritdaughter. The timing of this post appeared pointed, as the caption discussed breaking free from constraints while Alba's specific horoscope highlighted a zone of money. The post noted that a Gemini supermoon arrives on Tuesday, signaling breakthroughs and sudden changes.

Alba's personal horoscope for her Taurus sign urged the release of old stories regarding self-worth. The text mentioned that Uranus is shaking loose an income ceiling, suggesting that unexpected opportunities could appear quickly. The message encouraged reevaluating how one earns and values security, a commentary that coincides with the recent court mandate to share profits from her business ventures.

Public Controversy and Personal Life Updates

The financial ruling emerged against a backdrop of public controversy regarding Alba's recent social media activity. Earlier in the year, the actress deleted Halloween photos that depicted her dressed as a bloodied Nancy Kerrigan, recreating the skater's infamous 1994 attack. This incident drew significant attention and criticism from the public and media outlets.

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Both parties have moved on to new romantic relationships since their separation. Alba has been linked to actor Danny Ramirez, who is eleven years her junior. Meanwhile, Warren has been romantically connected to actress Seanna Pereira and model Hana Sun Doerr. Both of Warren's new partners are in their twenties. The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for both Alba and Warren for further comment on the latest court order.