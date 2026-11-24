The actress and the producer split in 2024 after nearly 17 years of marriage.

Jessica Alba was ordered to pay ex-husband Cash Warren over half a million dollars as part of their divorce settlement. The actress will have to pay the producer a staggering $577,481, according to court docs obtained by Page Six.

The payout comes from Alba’s retirement benefits under her company HonorBar Inc’s Profit Sharing Plan. The docs note that the amount will be adjusted for investment gains and losses through the date the funds are transferred. Jessica Alba was ordered to pay Cash Warren over $577,000 from her retirement funds as part of their divorce settlement.

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Alba and Warren separated in December 2024 after 16 years of marriage and share joint legal and physical custody of their three children.to even out the distribution of assets when they settled their divorce in February. Alba was ordered to pay him in two $1.5 million payments, TMZ reported at the time.

The outlet also reported that the pair did not sign a prenuptial agreement despite Alba’s Honest Company being valued at $623 million and Warren’s sock and underwear brand, Pair of Thieves, being worth at least $100 million. Warren previously received a $3 million payout to balance asset distribution when the former couple settled their divorce in February.

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Alba and Warren appear in a photo posted to Instagram on Dec. 26, 2024, around the time of their separation.broke her silence on their split , noting on Instagram, “I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals. ”“We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be a family,” she continued.

“Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time. ”Alba filed for divorce in early 2025 citing irreconcilable differences after breaking the news of their split on social media.at daughter Honor’s high school graduation in Los Angeles in May, steering clear of one another as they sat on opposite ends of their row with various family members sandwiched between them. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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Alba and Warren separated in December 2024 after 16 years of marriage and share joint legal and physical custody of their three children. Warren previously received a $3 million payout to balance asset distribution when the former couple settled their divorce in February. Alba and Warren appear in a photo posted to Instagram on Dec. 26, 2024, around the time of their separation.

Alba filed for divorce in early 2025 citing irreconcilable differences after breaking the news of their split on social media.