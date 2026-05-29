Jessica Alba and Ex-husband Cash Warren Keep Distance at Daughter's Graduation Amid New Romances

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren maintained a noticeable separation at their daughter Honor's graduation following their divorce, while Alba's new relationship with Danny Ramirez continues to flourish.

Jessica Alba and ex-husband Cash Warren appeared to keep their distance at their daughter Honor's graduation ceremony on Thursday. The event marked another milestone in their post-divorce co-parenting journey following the official end of their 16-year marriage in February 2025.

The actress, 45, and the producer, 47, maintained a noticeable physical separation during the outdoor celebration. Alba arrived in a stylish white top and matching blazer, while Warren was seated several rows away, focusing his attention on their youngest child, eight-year-old son Hayes. Observers noted that Alba was actively photographing the ceremony and carried a large bouquet presumably for the graduate.

Later, she shared images from the day on social media, proudly posing with her three children-Honor, Hayes, and fourteen-year-old Haven-but Warren was absent from these photos. Despite the apparent coolness between them, the former couple has consistently emphasized their commitment to amicable co-parenting. This dynamic was on display just days after Alba was publicly seen kissing her new boyfriend, actor Danny Ramirez, 33, during a beach excursion in Miami.

The romance appears to be in a joyful phase, as Alba recently posted glimpses of a lavish yacht outing with Ramirez and a group of friends, describing herself as 'joymaxxing' and sharing quotes about celebration and sunshine. She also celebrated her recent birthday in Miami with Ramirez by her side, receiving a surprise cake at Papi Steak and sharing affectionate social media captions with him. Ramirez reciprocated with a birthday tribute post.

Meanwhile, Warren has also been seen dating other women since the split, including model Hana Sun Doerr and aspiring actress Seanna Pereira, though none of these relationships seem to have become serious. Both appear to be navigating single life while prioritizing their children's stability. The graduation seating arrangement underscored the ongoing adjustment in their family structure, even as they publicly project unity for their kids' milestones





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jessica Alba Cash Warren Divorce Co-Parenting Danny Ramirez Graduation Dating

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lala Kent Opens Up About Falling Out with Former Assistant Jessica WalterLala Kent addresses her fractured friendship with former assistant Jessica Walter, revealing that timing and unmet expectations led to their split, while expressing enduring love and admiration for Walter.

Read more »

Elizabeth Warren proposes taxing AI companies to 'benefit all Americans'Warren argued that AI is reshaping the U.S. economy in ways that could deepen inequality unless policymakers act.

Read more »

Review: Oakland Theater’s ‘House of Bernarda Alba’ shows promise, pitfallsA Shakespeare-like power struggle unfolds in a Federico Garcia Lorca’s drama

Read more »

Review: Oakland Theater’s ‘House of Bernarda Alba’ shows promise, pitfallsA Shakespeare-like power struggle unfolds in Federico Garcia Lorca’s drama

Read more »