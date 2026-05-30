Jessica Alba and ex-husband Cash Warren awkwardly keep their distance at daughter’s graduation

Alba confirmed her split from Warren in January 2025.

The former couple was pictured sitting on opposite ends of the row while watching daughter Honor, 17, at her commencement exercises in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Sandwiched between them were various family members, including son Hayes, 8, who sat next to his father. The Honest Company co-founder, meanwhile, sat on the far end of the row wearing a white blazer and white sunglasses with jeans to celebrate their daughter’s rite of passage. Jessica Alba and Cash Warren were spotted on opposite ends of the row at their daughter Honor’s graduation on Thursday. Alba is seen above at the ceremony.

The “Honey” actress, 45, and producer, 47, were later seen separately chatting up friends and family members, but apparently kept their distance throughout the outdoor event. Alba took to Instagram following the ceremony to pay tribute to her daughter.

“To my Honorcita, it seems like yesterday I was holding you in my arms, and in the blink of an eye, you’re standing here ready for your next chapter,” she wrote atop a throwback pic of the graduate as a child. “When I close my eyes, I can still see the little girl who wanted one more bedtime song, one more story, and endless cuddles. And now, you’re graduating,” the “Sin City” star concluded the tribute, alongside a teary-eyed emoji.

They steered clear of each other following the outdoor commencement exercises. She was pictured posing with Honor after the ceremony. She also shared a photo of Honor being presented with her diploma while wearing a cap, gown and lei, writing, “watching you grow into the young woman you are today has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. To say I’m proud of you is an understatement.

”, 14, and brother Hayes. Warren shared a similar photo with their three children, writing that Honor was “born for this moment. ” “I can’t think of anyone more prepared for this next phase of life than you,” he wrote in part, adding, “I love you with every ounce of my being. ” Alba also shares daughter Haven and son Hayes with Warren.

They’re seen posing together at Honor’s graduation. Alba and Warren, pictured above in a previous social media photo, announced their split in January 2025.after nearly 17 years of marriage back in January 2025, with Alba writing, “We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be a family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time. ”





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