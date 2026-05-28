Jesse Wood and girlfriend Gemma Gregory move into new home together

Jesse Wood and his girlfriend Gemma Gregory have moved into their new home together, weeks after sharing they're expecting their first child. The couple shared snaps of themselves settling into their new abode as they enjoyed dinner in the garden during the heatwave.

Jesse Wood and his girlfriend Gemma Gregory have moved into their new home together, weeks after sharing they're expecting their first child. The couple shared snaps of themselves settling into their new abode as they enjoyed dinner in the garden during the heatwave.

Their trip comes after Gemma shared snaps of her baby bump in a crop top in a shot captioned 'incoming', before sharing another sweet snap with Jesse captioned 'made by these muppets'. Gemma took to her Instagram Story to say she was 'feeling super connected' to her baby as she posed with her bump out in a white vest top.

News of another baby on the way may come as a surprise to fans, given Jesse recently spoke out about his financial woes amid his divorce from Fearne. Jesse, who is the son of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, gave a public glimpse of his struggles when he appeared in court on a speeding charge in January.

The father-of-four candidly revealed how he was living on barely £1,000 a month and struggling for work since the breakdown of his 10-year marriage to broadcaster Fearne. He told magistrates after admitting speeding on the A4 in West London: 'I was due to be employed in 2024 but it got delayed. Gemma gushed that she and Jesse were settling into their 'new casa' as she showed off her bump in a series of snaps.

She shared snaps that showed off her new home, as she gushed she and Jesse were about to enter a 'new chapter' together. She shared a collection of snaps of the cosy new abode as she and Jesse prepare to welcome their first child together. Gemma displayed her bump in a skimpy bikini as she gushed about moving closer to her sister Tess ahead of welcoming her new baby.

Jesse went public with reality star Gemma last April, when she posted a sun-soaked photo of Jesse, captioned: 'Bloody love this one.

' Gemma's sister relaxed in the expectant reality star's new bedroom. The family made the most of the unexpected heatwave with a barbeque in the garden. Company accounts also show that his business is deeply in the red and burdened with mounting debts. Rekognition Sound Limited - of which Jesse is the sole director and shareholder - has just £10,943 in its bank accounts while owing £111,903 to creditors.

Of that sum, £37,352 relates to bank loans. Most recent accounts, covering the 12 months to the end of November 2024, show the company is £101,562 in the red - a sharp increase from £56,211 the previous year. Despite his famous rock-and-roll lineage, Jesse also appears to have no property safety net to fall back on.

His former marital home in Richmond, south-west London, is registered solely in Fearne's name, meaning he has no legal claim to the £3.15million house she purchased in 2014. The former couple share two children, son Rex, 12, and daughter Honey, nine. Born into rock royalty, Jesse followed in his father's footsteps by pursuing a career in music, carving out a living as a guitarist and working with various bands and projects over the years.

He has been a sometime guitarist for rock band Reef, as well as working behind the scenes on music-related ventures. But whereas his father is worth £100million and lives in a £3million townhouse in Richmond, Jesse's own business interests have faltered. In October 2025 he stood down as a director of Reef Band LLP, which channels cash from royalties and live performances. The last accounts for the partnership showed it was £710 in the red.

He had also previously resigned as a director of Tribe Festivals in 2022. Jesse's financial plight emerged publicly as he faced a possible driving ban, having already accumulated nine penalty points for previous speeding offences





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Jesse Wood Gemma Gregory New Home Baby On The Way Financial Woes

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