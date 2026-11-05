Jesse Watters Delivers Brutal Verdict After Midterms Defeat

The conservative Fox host gave a colorful description of the GOP’s midterm disaster.

, using vivid language to make his point.

“And so maybe the Republicans learned their lesson that if you’re going to make life more expensive for people, you have to be able to sell it, and if you can’t sell it, you’re going to pay for it. ” He called the trade war and the Iran war “noble goals” but said they were “a five-year deal” that is hitting young Americans the hardest.

Also read Fox News Host Jesse Watters Predicts Democratic Gains in Midterm Elections

“If you’re going to make people who are young, struggling, living paycheck to paycheck, have to pay more for stuff and make it harder for them to climb the ladder, it’s not going to go well,” Watters said. “The only people he really won are people over 65, and those are people who have a home, invested in the stock market, and can kind of see the big picture,” he said.

Voters 65 and older made up 36 percent of the electorate and split their House votes 50-50, according to theUS President Donald Trump looks on as he arrives to deliver remarks during a midterm campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa, US. The young swung hard the other way. White voters under 30, who gave Trump 54 percent in 2024, backed Democrats 62 percent to 34 percent this time, according to early data from“The coalition’s totally collapsed. I mean, you lost whites.

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” Watters said, shocked.

“Whites! You can’t do that if you’re a Republican. Men. Hispanics, big time.

And so it’s going to take a while to put the coalition back together. ”“China, in order to pressure Trump in the trade war, stopped buying crops from the farmers, and then you do the Hormuz Strait squeeze and fertilizer and diesel go up, so whoa, they moved blue,” Watters said. Watters credited the president for being “a legend,” before turning on the billionaires orbiting him.

“I also think a lot of people don’t like watching billionaires spend $70 million on a wedding or pal around at the White House or fly their wives on joyrides in outer space,” he scoffed, referencing Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, whose 2025The average national price of gas has surged past $4.50 a gallon, and has topped $5 in several states, including California. “People don’t like that,” he continued, “So they kind of seized the data centers and held it for ransom, and the base was a little depressed.

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The Epstein file release was kind of bungled. ”“Democrats have him right where they want him–lame duck against big majorities and his base not as loyal–that and about a half dozen Republicans about to announce thier presidential campaigns in a pretty wicked environment. ”Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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