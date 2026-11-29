On Halloween night, Fresno State's defense kept Jesse Legree out of the end zone. The upset loss marked the first time all season that the Biletnikoff Award fin

Oregon State's Jesse Legree, right, gets carried by teammate Jeremiah Ioane after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA football game at Reser Stadium on Sept. 12 in Corvallis.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect, Fresno State's defense kept Jesse Legree out of the end zone. The upset loss marked the first time all season that the Biletnikoff Award finalist was held scoreless. Tonight, he earned his revenge, tying Brandin Cooks' Oregon State single-season record for touchdown catches. For added measure, Legree's Beavers defeated their hosts 38-10.

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The official box score can be viewed atin orange & black, Murphy started cold. The opening snap saw Murphy pitch to freshman phenom Jesse Legree, who was quickly surrounded by Bulldogs' defenders for a big loss.