Jesse Eisenberg wants to make Now You See Me 4 'more than anything'

said that “more than anything” he’d like someone, anyone, to write a fourth installment in the magic heist movie franchise. A third, , his new community theater comedy starring Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti.

It’s his follow-up to the Academy Award-winning, a dramatic comedy about cousins who reconnect over their Jewish upbringing by traveling through Poland. But writing, directing, and acting isn’t a “good job for my personality and wiring. ” He continues: “My counter to that is to try to do as many things as possible. And I am unpretentious.

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The next movie I want to do more than anything is, and I’m praying that they write it, because I love that more than anything. I don’t have this feeling that, now that I’m directing these more independent, serious movies, I don’t want to be in something a little more Hollywood-ish. I like working. I feel so lucky to have done what I do, and I feel so hopeful that I get to do it more.

”The Squid And The Whale. He explains that wearing multiple hats, whether it be acting, writing, or directing, gives him more options in an unstable industry.

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“Part of the reason I’m doing so many different things isn’t just because I have this amazing, creative, expansive mind,” he says. “It’s because I’m kind of terrified that none of them will work out. Doing five jobs on this movie is how I protect myself for the future. I can be a writer if you want that, or I can go direct a deodorant ad.

” While he’s more than happy to stay busy directing Right Guard ads, he closes the interview with sage advice from Bob Odenkirk, who suggests the opposite.

“Bob Odenkirk screamed at me for writing commercial romantic comedies when I was 21 and said, ‘You’re a thoughtful young person. Be an artist. Write something personal. ’ It changed my whole life. ” Bob Odenkirk will do that to you.