Jesse and Ashley Discuss the Heartwrenching Choice to Terminate Pregnancy Due to Down Syndrome Complications

Jesse, a YouTuber, and his wife Ashley share their story of receiving death threats from religious individuals who disapproved of their decision to terminate Ashley's pregnancy because the unborn child had Down syndrome. Jesse admits to learning a lot more about the challenges faced by those with Down syndrome and the support of professionals in their decision to terminate, expressing relief that they had the choice to make it. Despite the startling response they received, Jesse believes that having this choice was a better outcome in the long run. This story highlights the complex and emotional journey of navigating such a life-changing decision while dealing with fear, guilt, and the complexity of making a choice to terminate or not, especially in the face of public opinions and personal beliefs.

Jesse, 33, opened up about his family turmoil on an episode of his show, with close friends and family members being incredibly judgmental towards his decision to terminate his wife's pregnancy due to Down syndrome.

He mentioned receiving death threats and the prejudices they faced from religious individuals, considering themselves 'justified' in threatening Jesse and Ashley. He also revealed that around 90% of women choose to terminate their pregnancy when they discover a prenatal genetic test result indicating Down syndrome in their unborn child, citing doctor consultations, family, and friends for support in making this difficult decision.

Despite the backlash, Jesse and Ashley are excited to try again in the future, hopeful for a better outcom





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Death Threats Religious Based Saying Pro-Choice Pro-Life Down Syndrome 21St Chromosome Termination Abortion Genetic Test Challenges For Child Heinous S*** Contribute Meaningfully Backlash Choice

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