Jessa Duggar Delivers Sixth Baby With Mother Michelle By Her Side

Jessa Duggar gives birth to her sixth child with mother Michelle Duggar at her side. The reality star highlights the extensive maternal support system that helps manage her large family.

Jessa Duggar successfully delivered her sixth child, marking a significant milestone in the rapid expansion of her large family. The birth took place with her mother, Michelle Duggar, providing constant support at the hospital throughout the labor process. This event continues the well-documented pattern of maternal assistance that defines the Duggar household dynamics.

The arrival of the new baby adds to the growing brood already cared for by Jessa and her husband, Josh Duggar. The couple, who have been married since 2014, now share six children together before welcoming this newest addition. Their existing sons are Spurgeon, Henry, George, and Eddie, while their daughters are Ivy and Fern.

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Michelle Duggar, who is currently sixty years old, has been present for nearly all of her grandchildren's births over the years. She serves as a calming presence during deliveries, described by Jessa as an angel who helps navigate the intense moments of labor. Her involvement ensures that the new parents receive immediate practical and emotional support during the critical early hours.

Jessa Duggar detailed the physical experience of labor in a YouTube vlog posted on Saturday, August second. She described experiencing contractions every three to five minutes while walking up and down the steps at her mother's Arkansas residence. This active approach to early labor highlights the close-knit nature of the family's support system during childbirth events.

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The role of grandmother Michelle extends far beyond the hospital walls into daily life and recovery periods. She frequently stays up all night with newborns to allow Jessa to rest and recover properly. Additionally, she handles essential cooking and cleaning duties during the demanding early days after birth to ease the transition home.

Josh Duggar, who is thirty-one years old, noted that his mother's help makes the recovery process significantly easier for his wife. He recalled a specific moment during Jessa's sixth pregnancy when he appeared visibly exhausted. Michelle stepped in to manage the household, telling Jessa to go home and get sleep while she took over responsibilities.

Once the family returns from the hospital, Michelle becomes a go-to babysitter for the children under the nickname Lolli. The grandchildren react with excitement when she arrives, often asking if she brought her Lolli bag filled with entertainment items. This tradition brings joy to both the grandmother and the grandchildren alike.

Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo previously shared on their podcast that Michelle has attended nearly all grandchild births. They highlighted her dedication to being there for each new generation, reinforcing the strong maternal support network across the entire family tree.

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Jessa Duggar recently announced on the Unplanned Podcast that she is expecting her seventh child at six weeks pregnant. She credited herself with initiating the idea due to baby fever, while Josh expressed full support for her desire to continue being a mother. This announcement comes shortly after the successful delivery of their sixth child.

The family's history includes appearances on the reality show 19 Kids and Counting, which showcased these supportive dynamics. Josh Duggar explained that his mother gets immense joy from helping others and making their lives better. This consistent pattern of care ensures the family remains tightly connected through multiple generations.