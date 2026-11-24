Jessa Duggar shares details on her seventh pregnancy, labor support from Michelle Duggar, and updates on her growing family with Ben Seewald.

Jessa Duggar, a prominent figure from the reality television series "19 Kids and Counting," has recently shared personal insights regarding her pregnancy journey and family life. The 34-year-old former reality star took to Instagram on Monday, November 23, to discuss a recurring physical change she experiences during her pregnancies. She noted that around the start of her second trimester, her belly button consistently transforms into an outie. This observation was made as she posted a photograph of herself cradling her baby bump while standing on the steps of her porch. She wore a brown T-shirt and dark pants in the image, asking her followers if they experienced the same phenomenon during their own pregnancies.

Family Growth and Birth Details

Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, have expanded their family significantly over the years. They are currently parents to six children, including sons Spurgeon, who is 11 years old, and Henry, who is 9. They also have a daughter named Ivy, aged 7, and a daughter named Fern, aged 5. Additionally, they have two younger sons, George, who is 2 years old, and Eddie, who is 16 months old. The couple welcomed their first child, Spurgeon, in November 2015. This was followed by Henry in February 2017, Ivy in May 2019, and Fern in July 2021. The arrival of George occurred in December 2023, after Jessa experienced a miscarriage in December of the previous year. They had also faced a pregnancy loss in 2020 before welcoming Fern.

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Labor Support and Family Dynamics

During the birth of her sixth child, Jessa Duggar received significant support from her mother, Michelle Duggar. In a YouTube vlog posted on Saturday, August 2, Jessa described her labor process while walking up and down the steps at her mother's house in Arkansas. She stated that she was experiencing contractions every three to five minutes at that time. Jessa highlighted her mother's calming presence throughout the delivery process. She described Michelle as an "angel" who provided essential emotional and practical support during the birth. This dynamic has been consistent across her previous births, with Michelle always being present at the hospital to assist.

Parenting Adjustments and Challenges

Jessa Duggar has reflected on the differences between raising her own children and helping with her siblings during her youth. She mentioned that while she felt confident in her abilities due to her large family background, becoming a mother brought new responsibilities. She noted the significant adjustment of nighttime wake-ups and the weight of responsibility for her children's health. This included monitoring their fevers and deciding when medical attention was necessary. Jessa emphasized that the transition from assisting her parents to being the primary caregiver was a major shift in her perspective on parenting. She shared these reflections in an exclusive interview in 2020, providing insight into her evolving role as a mother.

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Public Announcement and Future Plans

The Duggars announced their seventh pregnancy on the October 28 episode of the "Unplanned Podcast." Jessa appeared with co-hosts Matt and Abby Howard to discuss the news. She described the new pregnancy as a "huge blessing" for the family. The couple had kept the pregnancy private initially, revealing it only to their immediate family. Ben Seewald, who is 31 years old, and Jessa have maintained a focus on their large family and their faith-based lifestyle. Their continued expansion has drawn public interest and discussion regarding their parenting choices. The announcement came after years of navigating various health challenges and family milestones together.

Ongoing Health and Family Updates

Recent updates from Jessa Duggar include reflections on her physical experiences during pregnancy. She has been open about the bodily changes that occur with each pregnancy, such as the transformation of her belly button. This openness has resonated with many followers who relate to similar experiences. The Duggar family continues to share moments from their lives through social media and podcast appearances. These platforms allow them to connect with their audience and provide updates on their children's growth. The family's transparency about their health and parenting journey has become a defining aspect of their public persona. They remain focused on raising their seven children with the same values and dedication that have characterized their upbringing.