Jess Wright Son Hospitalized After Freak Bouncy Castle Accident; Family Grateful for Recovery Amid Heart Condition

Former TOWIE star Jess Wright detailed a terrifying incident where her four-year-old son Presley, who has a congenital heart disease, was flung from a bouncy castle, fell three metres, and was hospitalized. Despite a frightening trauma unit visit, he was discharged with no injuries. The family expresses thanks to emergency services and reflects on their 'lucky escape' while balancing recent positive news about his heart condition.

Jess Wright has shared a frightening experience involving her four-year-old son Presley, who was rushed to the hospital after a severe accident at a birthday party.

The former TOWIE star, who shares her son with husband William, described the incident as the "scariest day of my life" in an Instagram post. Presley, who was diagnosed with a rare congenital heart condition called Bicuspid Aortic Valve in early 2024, was catapulted off a bouncy castle, falling approximately three metres and landing face down on a hard wooden floor. The impact was immediate and alarming, silencing the entire party.

Jess recounted that her son struggled to breathe and then passed out in their arms, remaining unconscious for about five seconds before regaining consciousness. The scene was described as truly horrendous, leaving both parents in a state of panic. Emergency services were called, and Presley was transported by ambulance with blue lights to the trauma unit at a London hospital. During the journey, medical staff discussed potential serious injuries including broken ribs, a spinal injury, and worse.

Upon arrival, his condition had slightly improved, likely due to pain relief, and after a few hours of observation, he was discharged with no injuries other than bruises and soreness. The family considers it a miraculous and lucky escape given the force of the fall and Presley's pre-existing heart condition, which requires ongoing monitoring and will necessitate open-heart surgery at least twice in his lifetime.

Jess expressed profound gratitude to the paramedics and doctors, while also acknowledging the support of other families at the party. She reflected on how the accident has left her haunted by the memory and has made her more cautious about such activities, especially on hard surfaces. Despite the trauma, she shared an update that five hours after returning home, Presley was playing games, showcasing his resilience.

This incident comes amidst a recent positive development in Presley's health; earlier this year, Jess announced with emotion that his heart condition had shown a rare improvement, defying the odds after two years of stressful check-ups. The overall narrative underscores a family's ordeal, their gratitude for medical care, and the juxtaposition of a terrifying accident with a hopeful medical update for a child with a lifelong cardiac condition





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Jess Wright Presley Wright Bouncy Castle Accident Congenital Heart Disease Bicuspid Aortic Valve Hospital Trauma Unit Paramedics London Hospital Child Injury Freak Accident TOWIE Parenting Health Update NHS Recovery

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Jess Wright's Son Presley Rushed to Hospital After Freak Accident on Bouncy CastleJess Wright's four-year-old son Presley was rushed to hospital after a freak accident on a bouncy castle at a birthday party. The former TOWIE star took to Instagram to share a health update and revealed that her son was diagnosed with a rare congenital heart disease in 2024. Presley was discharged with no injuries but Jess explained how she will be haunted by the day.

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