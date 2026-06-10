Jess Wright's Son Presley Rushed to Hospital After Freak Accident on Bouncy Castle

Jess Wright's four-year-old son Presley was rushed to hospital after a freak accident on a bouncy castle at a birthday party. The former TOWIE star took to Instagram to share a health update and revealed that her son was diagnosed with a rare congenital heart disease in 2024. Presley was discharged with no injuries but Jess explained how she will be haunted by the day.

Jess Wright has revealed her son Presley was rushed to hospital by ambulance after passing out when he was catapulted off a bouncy castle at a birthday party in a freak accident.

The former TOWIE star, who shares her four-year-old son with husband William, opened up about the scariest day of my life as she took to Instagram to share a health update on Tuesday. Jess revealed Presley, who was diagnosed with a rare congenital heart disease in 2024, fell three metres from a bouncy castle and landed face down on a hard wooden floor which left him struggling to breathe.

He was quickly rushed to a London hospital in an ambulance and was treated in the trauma unit where Jess and William were told by doctors their son could have broken his ribs, suffered a spinal injury and worse. Luckily, Jess' little boy was discharged with no injuries but she explained how she will be haunted by the day as she shared a photo of Presley strapped to an ambulance stretcher while holding her hand.

She wrote: The love I feel for this child physically hurts. We had a really scary thing happen at a bday party on Saturday and he's been so clingy even more than usualy ever since. Presley got catapulted off the top of a bouncy castle high in the air and landed face down on hard wooden floor from about three metres high. A noise that silence the whole party and will haunt me I'm sure.

The former TOWIE star, who shares her four-year-old son with husband William, opened up about the scariest day of my life as she took to Instagram to share a health update on Tuesday.

She continued: My baby was struggling to breathe and then passed out in our arms until coming to in what felt like ages later but probably about five seconds. To say he was in a state is an understatement aswell as mum and dad. We were blue lit to the trauma unit in London and on the journey things were being discussed like broken ribs, spine injury and worse.

Miraculously when we arrived the show had subsided slightly and pain killers kicked in and a few hours later we were released with no injuries other than a few bruises, a very sore little boy and traumatised parents. Jess said they had a lucky escape with the accident and thanked paramedics and doctors for helping her son, who was in a truly horrendous state.

Jess continued: Like most I'm sure, Will and I are so very panicky around Presley's safety especially because of his heart condition, so the face this happened to him, we were beside ourselves. It was a freak accident that couldn't have been avoided but I will say I'll be more carefull in future if the bouncy castle is on a wooden floor oppose to mates or I guess maybe grass.

It was a simple accident that could have happened at any point, it's one of those things. Thank you to all the families at the party who helped us at the time and were there to support us. We had a lucky escape but I wanted to say the biggest thank you to the paramedics in the NHS England London ambulance team and the doctors at Royal London hospital.

Over a second image of Presley in hospital, she penned: Scariest day of my life. Have thanked god every day that he's ok because it was truly horrendous seeing him in the state he was in here and just before. In an update, Jess revealed that five hours later Presly was playing games and she was grateful for his recovery.

Presely was diagnosed with a rare congenital heart disease called Bicuspid Aortic Valve, where the heart is missing a leaflet in early 2024. The lifelong condition will require open-heart surgery at least twice in his life. Jess revealed Presley was struggling to breathe after falling three metres and landing face down on a hard wooden floor. He was rushed to hospital and was treated in the trauma unit.

Luckily, Jess' little boy was discharged with no injuries but she explained how she will be haunted by the day. Earlier this year, Jess revealed her son is defying all the odds after doctors delivered the rare news that his heart condition has improved following two years of agonising check-ups. The former TOWIE star broke down in tears as she shared the update on her son Presley's heart condition on her podcast.

Speaking alongside her mother, Carol Wright, 65, and sister, Natalya Wright, 25, Jess revealed that doctors have seen a rare improvement in his condition after he was diagnosed with the congenital condition bicuspid aortic valve. The other day the doctor said that actually his has reduced which is really, really rare, it doesn't happen often, she said in the episode, which will be released in full tomorrow. He's doing really, really well.

Overcome with emotion, Jess admitted the strain of living between each check-up has been immense





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Jess Wright Presley Wright Bouncy Castle Accident Congenital Heart Disease TOWIE Star

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