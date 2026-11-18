The Young and the Restless star Jess Walton announces a 2027 tell-all memoir. The book details her 40-year career as Jill Abbott and her journey to sobriety.

Jess Walton, the beloved actress known for her iconic portrayal of Jill Abbott, is preparing to release a tell-all memoir titled The Young and the Rest of Us in 2027. This publication marks a significant milestone for the actress, coinciding with her forty-year journey on the CBS daytime drama The Young and the Restless. The book promises to offer fans an intimate look at the star's life, career, and the behind-the-scenes realities of soap opera stardom.

The memoir is scheduled for release on April 27, 2027, and will be published through Kensington Publishing's Citadel imprint. Readers can purchase a 304-page hardcover edition priced at $30. Pre-orders are currently available through major retailers, allowing dedicated fans to secure a copy in advance of the publication date. This release date provides ample time for the industry to prepare for the anticipated interest from the soap opera community.

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Walton first joined The Young and the Restless in June 1987, taking over the role of Jill Abbott from previous actresses. She quickly became one of the show's biggest stars, delivering a performance that resonated with audiences for decades. Her portrayal of the ambitious, ruthless, and complex Jill earned her numerous accolades and a permanent place in daytime television history. The character of Jill Abbott is widely regarded as one of the most memorable figures in the show's 53-year run.

During her tenure on the series, Walton received critical recognition for her acting prowess. She won two Daytime Emmy Awards for her performance. She received the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 1991 and Outstanding Lead Actress in 1997. These awards highlight her significant impact on the genre and her ability to evolve the character over many years. Her success helped cement The Young and the Restless as a leading program in the daytime slot.

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Before arriving in Genoa City, Walton established a strong television career in other popular shows. She appeared in series like The Rockford Files and The Six Million Dollar Man. She also starred as Kelly Harper on the CBS soap opera Capitol from 1984 to 1987. These roles provided a solid foundation for her success on The Young and the Restless. Her versatility allowed her to transition smoothly into the soap opera genre and connect with viewers.

The memoir explores Walton's early days in Hollywood with candid detail. It includes stories about friendships with celebrities like Joni Mitchell and Neil Young, offering a glimpse into her social circle. The book also addresses her struggles with substance abuse and her eventual journey toward sobriety. Walton discusses this challenging period in detail, providing a narrative that is both personal and relatable to many readers.

According to the publisher's official description, the book is rich in personal truths and behind-the-scenes drama. It covers themes of marriage, motherhood, empty-nesting, and self-discovery. The official blurb notes that Walton looks back on a life as unpredictable and adventure-filled as anything she has portrayed on screen. The writing is described as fearless and frank, yet filled with humor and grace. This approach aligns well with the fearless voice of her character Jill Abbott.

For longtime fans, the memoir promises a rare opportunity to learn more about the woman behind the legendary character. It offers insights into the dynamics of working on one of television's longest-running dramas. The release will serve as a fitting celebration of Walton's forty-year milestone. Readers can expect a narrative that provides deeper insight into her life beyond the screen. The book aims to delight fans with celebrity cameos and personal anecdotes.

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The publication date of April 27, 2027, gives fans plenty of time to anticipate the release. The hardcover format ensures a durable keepsake for collectors and superfans. The price point of $30 positions the book as a premium collectible item. With pre-orders now available, early interest appears to be strong. This launch coincides with renewed interest in the legacy of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless has a rich history of introducing iconic stars since its debut in 1973. From Eric Braeden's Victor Newman to Melody Thomas Scott's Nikki, the show has featured an extraordinary lineup of talent. Jess Walton's contribution to this legacy is undeniable. Her memoir will stand as a testament to her enduring impact on the series. Fans eager to hear her story can look forward to this major release in 2027.