Tumbbad 2 officially named its composer as Jesper Kyd (Assassin's Creed, Borderlands) returns to set the tone for the sequel

Tumbbad 2 officially named its composer as Jesper Kyd returns to set the tone for the sequel Tumbbad 2 has officially signed Jesper Kyd as composer, bringing back the original film's distinctive sound.

Jesper Kyd is known for Assassin's Creed, Hitman, and Borderlands, alongside his score for 2018's Tumbbad. Kyd says he's returning to explore Tumbbad's world again with director Adesh Prasad and producer-star Sohum Shah. Sohum Shah and Adesh Prasad say Jesper Kyd's music was key to Tumbbad, with Tumbbad 2 set for December 3, 2027.2018 film, setting the tone for its grim, distinctive atmosphere.

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We have a few quotes from those involved in the announcement below, as we now wait to hear what Kyd will bring to the sequel, slated for release on December 3, 2027.and teaming up with director Adesh Prasad and actor-producer Sohum Shah for another ambitious journey into the world of Tumbbad. Adesh was the one who first approached me for Tumbbad, and I remember watching an early version of the film and thinking it was one of the coolest worlds I had ever seen.