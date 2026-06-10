Jersey Shore's Snooki and Joey Discuss Mike 'The Situation's' Political Ambitions

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi and Joey Famosa share their thoughts on Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's potential political future, as hinted at during a speech at his Archangel's Center. They also discuss their new podcast and their close friendship.

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi and Joey Famosa , both 38, recently opened up about their friend and former Jersey Shore costar Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino 's potential political aspirations.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Nicole revealed that Mike had hinted at a political future during a speech at his Archangel's Center, saying, 'I'd like to have an Archangel's Center in every 50 states, and after that, you know, I will introduce everybody to Governor Situation.

' Nicole, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year, admitted that she had an emotional reaction to the news, but joked that it was too early to discuss elections with Mike. Joey, 47, praised Mike's dedication to his evidence-based addiction and mental health treatment organization, saying, 'I think he's very dedicated. Mike can turn his life around and turn to the Archangel Center, where he's opened and put all his dedication into it. There's nothing he can't do.

I think if anyone can do it, it would be him.

' Meanwhile, Nicole and Joey are celebrating the relaunch of their new podcast, where they will discuss celebrity gossip, reality TV, and their own experiences with fame. Nicole described her friendship with Joey as a 'soulmate' connection, while Joey attributed their bond to their shared high energy and big personalities





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