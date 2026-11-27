Cleanup is underway along the Jersey Shore after a powerful coastal storm brought flooding, damaging winds and widespread power outages.

Residents and business owners in Sea Bright spent Friday cleaning up debris, assessing damage and preparing for lingering flooding concerns after a powerful coastal storm battered the region with heavy rain, coastal flooding and wind gusts topping 80 mph in some locations.

Video from the area showed debris scattered across roadways, downed signs and fences, and a utility pole that had crashed through a residential fence. Flooding inundated streets and sidewalks during Thursday night's high tide, which reached major flood stage in parts of the community. The storm also caused widespread power outages across New Jersey. More than 125,000 customers lost electricity at the peak of the storm, and more than 100,000 remained without power Friday morning.

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At Bain's Ace Hardware in Sea Bright, employees cleaned up outside while keeping sandbags nearby in case floodwaters returned.