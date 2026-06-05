Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick suffers miscarriage after sharing pregnancy news

Angelina Pivarnick, a cast member of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, announced her pregnancy during an episode. However, she revealed that she suffered a miscarriage shortly after giving birth. She shared her feelings and experiences in a confessional while Dana provided emotional support.

“I woke up in the middle of night, 4 o’clock in the morning. I didn’t feel good at all. I was very dizzy,” Angelina shared in a confessional.

“I went to the bathroom. I was bleeding. I was like, ‘What the…’”Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick revealed she suffered a miscarriage after announcing her pregnancy on the show. The reality TV star, 39, shared an update on her fertility journey during the Thursday, May 28, episode before confirming the miscarriage in a teaser for next week’s installment.

“I’m just not feeling myself. Some stuff’s She explained that she “went to the doctor’s and…” before trailing off and shaking her head and adding, “Yeah. ” Dana tried to support Angelina as she became emotional and cried while struggling with her devastation over the loss.

“I can’t believe this happened. I feel so bad. No woman should ever have to go through this, it’s horrible,” Dana told her. Angelina agreed, sharing, “It kills me, dude.

”In a confessional, Angelina shared more details about why the loss came as such a brutal blow for her.

“I just really wanted a family so bad because I don’t have my own,” she said. “I can’t build a family with a family that’s broken. I have to build my own f**king family. ” Wiping tears from her eyes, Angelina continued, “I wasn’t able to do that.

So that’s what’s upsetting to me. ” She concluded, “It just sucks all this. ”Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick announced she is pregnant. The reality TV star shared the news in the Thursday, May 14, episode as she showed her costar Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola a positive pregnancy test.

“There’s no way that it just happened naturally. There’s no sperm donor now,” a shocked Angelina, 39, said, referencing her fertility revealed she was pregnant“There’s no way that it just happened naturally. There’s no sperm donor now,” a shocked Angelina said at the time, referencing her fertility struggles that have been her main storyline this season.

“I did not think I was able to get pregnant, but, wow, I’m … pregnant,” she said. “This could be a great thing. This could be my fairy tale, my path, my baby. ”'Alaskan Bush People' Star Matt Brown's Cause of Death Revealed





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Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Angelina Pivarnick Miscarriage Pregnancy Announcement Fertility Journey Support Cast Member

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