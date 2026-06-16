Jersey Number for MSU Freshman PG Carlos Medlock Jr. Revealed

The Spartans' newest point guard appears to have his uniform number set.

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. looks to shoot during a boys basketball open gym on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORKhe has gotten stronger in the weight room this offseason.

Medlock's picture showed him in a practice uniform with the No. 7, indicating what he will be wearing for the Spartans this season. There isn't exactly much history of the No. 7 at Michigan State. That's because the NCAA only allowed basketball players to have digits 0-5 on their uniforms until the 2023-24 season. Players are now free to wear jersey numbers 0-99.

The only player to wear No. 7 for MSU is Gehrig Normand. He spent two seasons with the program. Normand redshirted as a true freshman before appearing in 13 games for the Spartans the next year. He transferred to Santa Clara, but missed the '25-26 season with an injury.

Normand transferred this offseason again to SMU. East Lansing's JL Branson, right, guards Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. during the first quarter in the Division 1 state final on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Medlock is the second newcomer to have had their jersey number revealed, at least from their practice uniform.

Charlotte transferposted a photo on his Instagram story shortly after arriving on campus with the No. 34 on his jersey. Medlock wore No. 2 at Link Academy and No. 3 at Wayne Memorial, but both of those numbers are taken by This coming season won't be the "time to shine" for Medlock, but he'll still be a critical component of the Spartans' rotation nonetheless. Medlock is set to be the backup point guard forthis coming season.

There isn't exactly a path to a starting role as a true freshman, but if Medlock earns it, he could get additional minutes beyond just when Fears needs a break. Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. dribbles during the Division 1 boys basketball regional semifinal on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Detroit Renaissance High School. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Medlock will be a great supplemental scorer to have when Fears isn't out there, though.

He's pretty crafty at 5'11" and 165 pounds, and he's also a great three-point shooter. Medlock is more of a score-first guard rather than a pass-first one. That's the exact thing Michigan State needs to make sure things keep going in the right direction when it can't have Fears out there. The long-term expectation for Medlock is still to be the point guard of the future.

He finished ranked 50th overall in the class on the Medlock was also ranked fifth among point guards in the class. Fears is certainly aiming to be in the NBA following next season. It should be Medlock's operation to run if/when that happens. Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock sets up the offense during a Division 1 boys basketball district championship on Friday, March 1, 2024.

| Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORKA 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.





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