Jersey Fan Hub Opens as New York New Jersey Region Embraces FIFA World Cup 26

The Jersey Fan Hub at Sports Illustrated Stadium officially opens as a central destination for FIFA World Cup 26 fans in the New York New Jersey region, featuring live matches on a giant screen, entertainment, and family activities alongside other watch parties across the area.

The FIFA World Cup 26 excitement has taken over the New York and New Jersey region with the official opening of the Jersey Fan Hub at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

This major fan destination, which opened its doors on Sunday, features a 60-foot screen for live match broadcasts, along with entertainment, interactive activations, giveaways, and family-friendly programming throughout the tournament.

The hub's opening day schedule included a ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m., doors opening at noon, a family performance from 3 to 4 p.m., and closing at 9 p.m. The arrival of World Cup action at the New York New Jersey Stadium was marked by a 1-1 draw between Brazil and Morocco on Saturday, with goals from Ismael Saibari and Vinícius Jr. The stadium will host another match on Tuesday, June 16, when France faces Senegal at 3 p.m. On Sunday at the fan hub, fans can watch Germany versus Curaçao at 1 p.m., followed by a DJ David performance at 3 p.m., Netherlands versus Japan at 4 p.m., a performance by Nina Sky at 6 p.m., and Ivory Coast versus Ecuador at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, the Queens Group Stage HQ is hosting Wyclef Jean's Carnival on Monday, June 15, featuring performances by Wyclef Jean, DJ David, and Nina Sky, alongside live match broadcasts, giant viewing screens, activations, and food and beverage options.

Additional free World Cup fan events are also available in Queens and the Bronx, though some may require tickets or have capacity limits. Fans are encouraged to plan their transportation ahead of time and check public safety information before attending any matches or events





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FIFA World Cup 26 Jersey Fan Hub New York New Jersey Fan Events World Cup Watch Parties

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