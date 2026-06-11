Jerry Seinfeld's 'Free Palestine' Dismissal Sparks Outrage and Support

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld was ambushed by a live streamer who attempted to bait him into saying 'Free Palestine' after a massive comeback New York Knicks win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The 72-year-old comedian pulled no punches as he dismissed the Kick streamer named FinesseFave outside of Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld was ambushed by a live streamer who attempted to bait him into saying ' Free Palestine ' after a massive comeback New York Knicks win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The 72-year-old comedian pulled no punches as he dismissed the Kick streamer named FinesseFave outside of Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. The social media personality asked the star to say 'free Palestine' in the microphone as he left the arena to which Seinfeld chuckled before brutally replying: 'It doesn't exist.

' The Seinfeld star kept walking as the streamer got excited over getting an 'insane clip. ' The clip did end up going viral on all social media platforms as commenters were divided about how Seinfeld handled the situation. Some users blasted the star for his response as one said: 'JERRY SEINFELD following the Knicks game says that PALESTIN





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Jerry Seinfeld Free Palestine NBA Finals New York Knicks Israel-Hamas War

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