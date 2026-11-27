Jerry Jones said nothing he saw in the Cowboys loss to the Eagles gives him confidence in Brian Schottenheimer, while insisting a coaching change is not on his mind right now.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said nothing he saw in his team's latest loss gives him confidence in head coach Brian Schottenheimer, but he insisted a coaching change is not currently on his mind.

Cowboys Suffer Crushing Loss

The comments came after a crushing defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys blew a 31-10 lead late in the third quarter and later held a 38-24 advantage with 10:11 remaining in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia stormed back to win on a game-winning field goal, handing Dallas one of the worst losses of a disappointing season. Jones was blunt when asked what gives him confidence that Schottenheimer is still the right coach.

Also read Jerry Jones Takes Rare Accountability For Cowboys' Embarrassing Thanksgiving Collapse

He responded, nothing we've seen out here tonight. Yet Jones also said a change is not on his mind right now and repeatedly stressed that everything must be evaluated. The loss dropped Schottenheimer to 12-15-1 as a head coach, and he has not managed back-to-back wins since Week 13 last year.

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That mark is especially troubling for a team with a $60 million quarterback in Dak Prescott, a stellar offensive line, and two wide receivers making around $30 million per season in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Dallas has now lost home games as heavy favorites to the Buccaneers, Cardinals and Eagles, all teams likely to miss the postseason. The Cowboys appear headed for a third straight year of underachieving and the second straight under Schottenheimer.

Jones Praises Coach Performance

Jones said the defeat was a bitter disappointment. He said it was a bitter disappointment to have done some things early and turn around every phase, every phase, that is part of a game like this. He added that all three teams, ownership, coaching, everybody is responsible for what was seen at the end of this game. When asked if he still believes Schottenheimer can lead the team to the Super Bowl, Jones answered in the affirmative.

He said, I do. But he added that these are setbacks and they are damning setbacks, no question about it, especially when we feel like we can look at parts of the game where it was ours to take and we did not. He said when you look at every bit of it, then you have to question everything.

The Cowboys' decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 at the Eagles' 39-yard line with 55 seconds remaining backfired when Prescott took a sack. That set up Philadelphia's game-winning field goal. The loss wasted a strong offensive performance and exposed a defense that has been among the worst in the league. Dallas has been picked apart by quarterbacks all season.

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On Thursday, strong-armed signal caller Milton carved up the Cowboys, which stung even more because Milton was signed off the Cowboys' practice squad just a few weeks earlier and was making only his third start with the Eagles. Jones repeatedly said everything needs to be evaluated regarding sticking by Schottenheimer. He said, you have to look at everything. You can and should look at every person that's had a hand in this, and you should do that.

Offseason Pressure Builds For Jones

That could mean the real discussion on Schottenheimer's future happens this offseason. With Mike Tomlin a free agent and Dallas potentially facing a three-year postseason absence, Jones may feel greater urgency to hire a proven coach who can end a 30-year Super Bowl drought. For now, Jones is not ready to make a move, but the pressure is mounting. It was said throughout the offseason that Dallas could be a contender if it simply built an average defense.

Jones went out to do just that with a busy offseason, adding multiple pieces and a new defensive coordinator. Even with those additions, the results have been the same. The Cowboys have an explosive yet inconsistent and predictable offense, paired with one of the worst defenses in the league. Schottenheimer has been excused at times, but none of that has mattered.

It now appears time to point the finger at Coach Schotty, and Jones sounds ready to do exactly that, or at least he might be when the season ends.