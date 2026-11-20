Here's everything Jerry Jones had to say about the Dallas Cowboys demoting defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect For the first time since the Dallas Cowboys took play-calling duties away from defensive coordinator Christian Parker this week, Jerry Jones has shared his thoughts on the decision.

, with the team deciding to hand play-calling duties to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine. Parker will stay on as the defensive coordinator, although really in name only. Jones did his usual spot on 105.3 The Fan on Friday and made it clear he supports the decision to move off of Parker and go to Pettine. Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on from the sidelines during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers at AT&T Stadium.

Also read Christian Parker Now Lame Duck Defensive Coordinator, NFL History Shows

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectsince he was demoted in his usual Thursday presser and one of the more surprising things to come out of it was the fact that Parker admitted he hasn't spoken to Jones about the decision.

"I don't have an issue and I don't think anybody else should if they know what I know," Jones said, according to Not sure what Jones meant by that last part, but given the fact that he is the general manager and almost certainly had a hand in making this decision, as he does with all decisions, he should've had a conversation with Parker by now after such a massive midseason coaching change. Not a good look for Jerry.

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NFL Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The most impressive thing about Parker since he was demoted is how well he has handled the situation in what is a nightmare scenario for any coach.

Jones confirmed Parker is indeed taking everything in stride and rightly noted that how Parker has handled things will reflect positively on him moving forward.

"He can put that on a resumé of how he handled the initial parts of this decision. He can put that right up there at the top of his list. He’s handling it very well," Jones said, per The only way to make good out of a situation like this is to handle it exactly how Parker has.

It would have been understandable for him to try and dodge the media on Thursday, but he instead decided to face the music and did so with total class. Parker's presser was refreshingly honest, as he didn't beat around the bush about how he felt. He made it clear he was disappointed and even admittedbut decided he was not going to take that approach, even though nobody would've blamed for him for doing so.

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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.