Owner Jerry Jones stated that the recent 39-38 defeat to Philadelphia did not instill confidence in head coach Brian Schottenheimer, though he remains focused on the rest of the season rather than immediate personnel changes.

In the immediate wake of their most embarrassing loss of the season, the Dallas Cowboys do not appear ready to move on from head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

But owner Jerry Jones appears to be losing faith in his second-year coach. When speaking to reporters after the 39-38 Thanksgiving Day loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jones was asked what made him confident in Schottenheimer. Jones said nothing he saw on Thursday gave him confidence in his head coach, but Dallas needed to focus on the rest of the season rather than a coaching change.

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"Again, nothing we've seen out here tonight, but you've got to look at everything, and that's certainly not the thought on my mind at this particular time," Jones said of making a coaching change, via video posted to X by Nick Harris of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "We've got several more games to go, and we've got to have our mind on that.