Days after last weekend's loss to the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium, a Dallas Cowboys fan passed away. The fan reportedly died from injuries suffered in a

, where his family claims he was pushed down a flight of stairs. The fan, 36-year-old Mario Narro, stayed to watch the game after the alleged altercation before complaining of pain, and his condition worsened as the game went on.

After he lifted his shirt to show his friends the injuries to his abdomen, theySadly, Narro passed away days later. Police are investigating his death, andDuring his appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said he was unaware of any incident until right before his appearance and said the stadium has plenty of cameras that he is willing to turn over to investigators.

Also read Dallas Cowboys fan dies days after falling during fight at AT&T Stadium, police say

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, and we’ll be obviously looking into that,” Jones said.

“My understanding is that the individual went to the game and didn’t feel good at the game, and then left, and been hospitalized. But we weren’t aware of any incident that involved a fan at the game. ” “We really do have quite a — eons above what it was 10, 15 years ago. We have quite a surveillance of what’s going on at every aspect of our game.

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And so it is really rare if we didn’t know of any incident. We’ve got too many people out there. We have 6,000 workers on game day. ”full investigation creating potential liability issues for the venue.

As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk writes, authorities can "use the subpoena power to go get anything and everything that will allow the complicated puzzle to be put together as to what happened to Marco Narro, whether it could have or should been prevented, and whether the aftermath could have or should have been handled differently.

" Our deepest condolences go out to Narro's family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.