Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he still believes Brian Schottenheimer can lead Dallas to a Super Bowl, but calls the 39-38 Thanksgiving loss to Philadelphia a damning setback. Dallas falls to 5-7 and faces a tough final stretch.

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones says he still believes head coach Brian Schottenheimer can lead the team to a Super Bowl, but he called the latest loss a damning setback.

The Cowboys fell 39-38 to the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving. The defeat dropped Dallas to 5-7 and dealt a major blow to its playoff hopes. Jones was asked directly if he still believes Schottenheimer can win a Super Bowl. I do, Jones said.

Also read Brian Schottenheimer Fired Himself With This One Play Call In Cowboys’ Collapse

Cowboys Owner Calls Latest Loss Damning Setback

But on the other hand, these are setbacks and they are damning setbacks, there is no question about it, especially when we feel like that we can look at parts of the game where it was ours to take and we did not. The Cowboys promoted Schottenheimer from offensive coordinator to head coach in January 2025. Dallas is just 14-16 since the promotion. Schottenheimer has spent only one week over .500 as head coach, at 6-5-1 last season.

The Cowboys have yet to win back-to-back games this season. The loss to Philadelphia was filled with mistakes in all three phases. Dallas missed a 40-yard field goal that would have put the team up two scores late in the fourth quarter and likely sealed the game. The Cowboys also had a punt blocked for a touchdown, which gave the Eagles life at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

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The most debated decision came with 55 seconds remaining. Schottenheimer chose to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Philadelphia 39-yard line while holding a two-point lead. Dak Prescott was sacked for a 9-yard loss. The Eagles then needed just 11 yards for Jake Elliott to hit a 59-yard field goal with 2 seconds left.

Jones Rejects Blame for Critical Fourth Quarter Call

Jones did not want to blame the loss on that one call. I am not going to take any one thing because one thing should not have done it, Jones said. We really had a combination of things that we miscued on. Even Ty Robinson, the defensive lineman who sacked Prescott, was surprised Dallas snapped the ball.

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark also seemed puzzled by the decision. Schottenheimer has had other questionable game management moments. He botched the final seconds of a 34-31 loss to Baltimore in Rio de Janeiro earlier this season. Dallas has already made a midseason coaching change on defense.

The Cowboys hired Mike Pettine as a senior assistant for first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Dallas later stripped play-calling duties from the 34-year-old Parker and gave them to Pettine, who turned 60 a few weeks before coming out of retirement. Jones had previously said no more coaching changes were coming, and he repeated that stance going into a long weekend and a 10-day gap between games. I would not anticipate that, Jones said.

Mike Pettine Hired as Senior Assistant Amid Coaching Questions

We can give ourselves a better chance to win these coming games and be competitive in my mind without coaching changes at this time. The Eagles started Joe Milton at quarterback. Milton was on the Cowboys roster last month. The 26-year-old torched the Dallas defense in the second half.

He completed 21 of 31 passes for 331 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 15 yards and a touchdown. Jones said the team is focused on the upcoming schedule, not coaching changes. The Cowboys will have 11 days to sit on the loss before returning for a Monday night game at Seattle on Dec. 7.

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The final stretch is difficult. Week 18 is a road game against the Washington Commanders. Dallas has been largely healthy while the rest of the NFC East has been hit hard by injuries. The Giants lost Jaxson Dart to injury in Week 2.

Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is out for the season with blood clots. The Commanders have been ravaged by injuries to key players on both sides of the ball. Yet the Cowboys have not gained traction in the NFC playoff race. No other home team in NFL history has lost four home games in the same season while scoring at least 30 points.

No other team has averaged at least 30 points in the first 12 games of a season and had a losing record. Dallas is averaging 31.3 points per game but sits below .500. The largest blown fourth-quarter lead in franchise history was 14 points. The Cowboys matched that twice in November, both at home.

Jerry Jones Assigns Shared Responsibility for Collapse

Jones said everyone is responsible for the collapse. It is a bitter disappointment to have done some things early that we did and turn around every phase, every phase, that is a part of a game like this, Jones said. All three teams, ownership, coaching, everybody is responsible for what we saw at the end of this game. Jones also said the team must examine every part of the operation.

Nothing you have seen out here tonight. You have to look at everything, Jones told reporters postgame. You can and should look at every person that has had a hand in this, and you should do that. When you look at every bit of it, then you have to question everything.

Schottenheimer said he is not worried about outside pressure. I do not worry about that, Schottenheimer said. I worry about the guys in that locker room, and it does not affect me. Prescott and Schottenheimer both reacted to the heartbreaking loss after surrendering a fourth-quarter lead to their NFC East rivals.

Missing the playoffs would be a major disappointment given the state of the division. If the Cowboys fizzle down the stretch, the heat on Schottenheimer's job will only intensify. For now, Jones is keeping his coach and hoping the team can turn things around. We can give ourselves a better chance to win these coming games and be competitive in my mind without coaching changes at this time, Jones said.