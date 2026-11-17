Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team is discussing a change to defensive coordinator Christian Parker's role after a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in which Dallas allowed a franchise-record 584 yards at home.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed on Tuesday that the organization is actively discussing a change to defensive coordinator Christian Parker's role. This admission marks a definitive shift in tone after Jones had previously defended Parker through weeks of poor performances. The discussion comes directly in the wake of a disastrous 46-40 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers that exposed severe deficiencies in the Dallas secondary.

Jones made the remarks during his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan in the Dallas Metroplex area. When pressed about whether the team would make roster adjustments before their Week 11 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Jones did not dodge the question. He explicitly stated that the issues are being aired out behind the scenes, signaling that a decision point has been reached.

Also read Super Bowl Champion DC Destroys 'Garbage' Christian Parker & Cowboys Defensive Staff

The conversation about Parker's future is a direct response to the team's historic defensive failure. Dallas surrendered 584 total yards of offense in the loss to San Francisco. This figure represents the most yards allowed by the Cowboys at home in franchise history. The 49ers scored 340 yards and 29 points in the second half alone to seal the defeat.

Dallas scored 40 points in the game but still lost because the defense allowed 46. This loss continues a troubling trend for the Cowboys, who have now lost three separate games this season despite scoring at least 31 points in each contest. The offense has been productive, but the defense has consistently failed to keep opponents out of the end zone.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer was blunt in his post-game assessment of the performance. He described the second-half effort as unacceptable and criticized the tackling as atrocious. Schottenheimer noted that the team must conduct a deep dive into the game film to understand the root causes of the breakdown.

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Quarterback Dak Prescott also demanded accountability from the coaching staff. He stated clearly that something must change for the team to improve. Prescott threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns in the game, showing his individual brilliance despite the team loss. His frustration mirrors the growing dissatisfaction among fans and analysts alike.

Parker, who is 34 years old, is making his first season as a defensive coordinator. He has appeared consistently overmatched by opposing offensive schemes throughout the year. The Cowboys' defense has ranked among the worst units in team history during this campaign. Critics point to a lack of fundamental discipline and poor strategic adjustments as key issues.

To address these problems, Dallas added Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant a few weeks ago. Pettine brings a wealth of experience as a former defensive coordinator for the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and Chicago Bears. His extensive background in play-calling offers a stark contrast to Parker's limited experience in the role.

Statistical trends further highlight the severity of the defensive struggles. Bobby Belt, a reporter for 105.3 The Fan, noted that Dallas has allowed five pass plays of 50 yards or more in the last three weeks. By comparison, the other 15 teams in the NFC have allowed only two such plays during that same span. This disparity underscores the isolation of the Cowboys' defensive issues.

Rex Ryan, a former defensive coordinator and head coach, publicly criticized Parker on ESPN. Ryan stated that Parker lacks a feel for the game and does not know when to call or call off plays. This public critique adds to the mounting pressure on the coaching staff to improve immediately.

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Jones' support for Parker had been a source of frustration for many observers. He routinely backed Parker through disastrous showings in 2026. Now, Jones acknowledges that the situation requires a change. The ownership group is willing to make difficult decisions to fix the roster.

If the Cowboys decide to make a move, it will likely involve Parker leaving the team. It would be embarrassing for Parker to stay in a role where his effectiveness is heavily questioned. The front office appears to favor bringing in someone with proven experience.

Pettine is widely viewed as the primary candidate to take over play-calling duties. Unlike Parker, Pettine has a track record of success in the coordinator role. His presence in the building suggests the team is preparing for a major structural change on the defensive side.

The Cowboys are currently 4-6 and remain in the playoff hunt. They are three games behind the New York Giants in the NFC East standings. Despite the defensive struggles, the team has an easier schedule down the stretch. Dallas hosts the Tennessee Titans next week, followed by a home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas will also visit the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14. The Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions and present a tough challenge. The Cowboys must win these remaining games to keep their postseason hopes alive.

The Giants and Cowboys will meet in Week 17 in Dallas. The Giants won the season-opener at MetLife Stadium, giving them a psychological edge. The Cowboys have not made the NFC Championship game since winning the Super Bowl in 1996. A playoff berth is critical for restoring the team's legacy.