Jerry Hall's 70th Birthday Party Highlights Family Bonds and Enduring Friendship with Mick Jagger

Jerry Hall celebrates her 70th birthday with a garden party at her Oxfordshire manor, attended by children, grandchildren, and close friends. Ex-partner Mick Jagger and his current family are invited, underscoring their lasting friendship. The celebration contrasts with the bitter end of her marriage to Rupert Murdoch, from which she obtained the property. Hall emphasizes family unity and has no interest in a new partner.

Supermodel Jerry Hall , who turned 70 on July 3, is celebrating with an elegant garden party at her Oxfordshire manor. The event, scheduled for July 4 from 2 to 6 pm, will feature a marquee with a sprung dance floor, a late lunch to keep children content, and an Elvis impersonator-a nod to her 67th birthday celebration .

Hall, hailed as sublime in Vogue, will be surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and close friends like makeup entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury and artist Tracey Emin. Notably, she has invited her most famous ex, Mick Jagger, his fiancée Melanie Hamrick, and their nine-year-old son Deveraux, all of whom are regular Sunday lunch guests. Hall, who shares two children with Jagger, remains on friendly terms with him and was among the first to learn of his engagement to Hamrick.

She even advised Hamrick on navigating life as Jagger's partner, comparing it to being an ambassador's wife. Also attending is Brazilian model-turned-presenter Luciana Morad and her son Lucas, 27, whom Hall had with Jagger nearly three decades ago-a relationship that ended Hall's 22-year marriage to Jagger. Family is clearly central to Hall's happiness, and she has designed the party to accommodate all ages. One ex notably absent is Rupert Murdoch, the media mogul she married in 2016.

Their marriage ended abruptly in 2022 via a brutal email from Murdoch, leaving Hall 'embarrassed and hurt.

' She has not forgiven him, and his name is banned in her presence. The Oxfordshire home where the party will be held was part of her reported $250 million divorce settlement. The relationship unraveled amid concerns from Murdoch's children, especially Lachlan, over property deals that could have benefited Hall. Hall has blamed Murdoch's children for the split, likening it to Romeo and Juliet.

She has also ruled out new romantic prospects, saying in a recent interview that while she enjoys men's company, she does not want to live with anyone again. The guest list reflects her commitment to maintaining close ties with her wider family and prioritizing harmony with those who remain supportive





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Jerry Hall Mick Jagger Rupert Murdoch Birthday Celebration Supermodel Oxfordshire Manor Family Friendship Divorce Settlement

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