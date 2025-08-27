Jerry Adler, Longtime 'Sopranos' Actor and Broadway Vet, Dies at 96

Jerry Adler, a veteran actor known for his roles in 'The Sopranos' and many Broadway productions, has passed away at the age of 96.

Jerry Adler , a celebrated figure in both Broadway production and acting, passed away at the age of 96. Adler, whose career spanned decades, breathed his last peacefully in his sleep, as confirmed by his family and the Riverside Memorial Chapel in New York. His remarkable journey in the entertainment industry began behind the scenes, encompassing 53 Broadway productions where he served as a stage manager, producer, or director.

Among his notable contributions were the original production of 'My Fair Lady' and collaborations with prominent figures like Marlene Dietrich, Julie Andrews, and Richard Burton. While his early career was deeply rooted in theater, Adler's path took a unique turn in the late 20th century. He moved from the bustling stages of Broadway to the Californian film and television scene, working on productions like the soap opera 'Santa Barbara.' This shift marked the beginning of a second act in his career where he transitioned from behind the scenes to center stage.A pivotal turning point in Adler's life occurred when casting director Donna Isaacson, a friend of one of his daughters, saw his potential as an actor. She encouraged him to audition for a role in the 1992 film 'The Public Eye,' and director Howard Franklin was impressed by Adler's performance, leading to his breakthrough as a screen actor. His career flourished, landing him roles in diverse projects, including David Chase's 'Northern Exposure,' Woody Allen's 'Manhattan Murder Mystery,' and, most notably, the iconic HBO series 'The Sopranos,' where he portrayed Tony Soprano's trusted advisor, Hesh Rabkin, throughout its six seasons.Adler's acting prowess extended to television, with appearances in shows like 'Rescue Me,' 'Mad About You,' 'Transparent,' and 'The West Wing.' He even returned to Broadway in 2000, appearing onstage in Elaine May's play 'Taller Than a Dwarf' and later in Larry David's 'Fish in the Dark' in 2015. Throughout his long and vibrant career, Adler remained a dedicated and enthusiastic performer, embracing the challenges and rewards of his craft. Just last year, he published his memoir, 'Too Funny for Words: Backstage Tales from Broadway, Television and the Movies,' sharing his invaluable experiences and behind-the-scenes stories. He leaves behind a legacy of dedicated work, both on and off the stage, inspiring generations of performers and entertainers.





