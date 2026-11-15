Jerrod Calhoun And Others Following Cincinnati's Win Over The Flyers

The Bearcats got the job done on the road with a compelling 95-72 victory over the Dayton Flyers. Cincinnati was in control from tip going wire to wire. Cincin

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Jerrod Calhoun signals a play in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Minnesota Golden Gopher at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Monday, November 9, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectCincinnati was in control from tip going wire to wire. Cincinnati led 52-34 going into halftime. Calhoun praised the team’s composure and effort, while acknowledging poor offensive decisions and defensive breakdowns that allowed Dayton to get to the line specifically in the second half.

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"You know, Chad, I told our guys at halftime, This place is pretty special. You know, when it gets rough, it's pretty loud. Those kids are feeding off the energy. We had some breakdowns, you know, defensively.

Put them at the line a bunch. I always want to have two timeouts at the end of the game, so I didn't burn a ton because I want to be very careful. And I think you got to let your guys play through some of that. We got to credit them, but really credit our guys in the huddle.

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There's no panic. There's no divide.

" He credited Dayton’s effective use of mixed zone and man defenses. He also said the team needs to improve its offensive execution and continue working through its rotations.

"You see zone, you see man. I thought Coach Grant did a wonderful job mixing up his defenses. I thought we just made really bad decisions.

" Calhoun stated. "Eric Mahaffey. You know his stats don't show tonight, but his helpside defense, his ability to help get the ball over half court was critical. So, you know tonight I just thought we had an adult approach.

""So I thought he did a tremendous job of getting out of his roles. You know, that's all we've been harping on with. Create advantages with your screening and rolling. And our guys did a great job of passing him the ball.

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" Calhoun said. "We still have to celebrate others more. I told them that it's very hard when these transfers. You know, hopefully when rules get fixed, we'll start to understand there's a one-time transfer because you know you got 15 guys that all played tons of minutes last year.

They're sitting on the bench not playing real basketball now. So we're going to continue to work our rotations out.

"for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below. Be sure to stay locked in on Bearcats Talk as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12! Charlie Herzner writes for Bengals On SI and Reds On SI.

A lifelong Cincinnati sports fan and current Communication student at the University of Cincinnati, he covers all things Bengals and Reds, bringing dedicated analysis and coverage across all levels of the respective organizations.