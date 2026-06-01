Jerome Powell Defends Federal Reserve Independence in Acceptance Speech for Profile in Courage Award

Former Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell championed the central bank's independence and the integrity of democratic institutions during his acceptance of the Profile in Courage Award. He warned against political interference in monetary policy and reflected on the Fed's role in upholding public trust.

Former Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell used his first major public appearance since leaving office to defend the independence of the central bank and other democratic institutions while accepting the Profile in Courage Award at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston on Sunday.

Speaking to an audience that included his wife Elissa Leonard and family members of past award recipients, Powell argued that the Federal Reserve's insulation from political pressure is a "priceless asset" that must be protected. He emphasized that universities, courts, Congress, and the central bank form the foundation of American democracy.

Powell warned that if one administration removes Fed officials over policy disagreements, it would set a precedent for future elected officials to do the same, thereby eroding the institution's credibility built over decades. Powell's remarks implicitly critiqued former President Donald Trump, with whom he frequently clashed during his tenure as Fed chair. While he never mentioned Trump by name, Powell stressed the importance of shielding institutions from political interference and preserving public trust.

He noted that the United States has long been seen as a leader built on integrity, a reputation that must be maintained. The award, given by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, recognized Powell for protecting the Fed's independence "despite years of personal attacks and threats from the highest levels of government.

" The Profile in Courage Award has previously honored figures such as Presidents Barack Obama and George H. W. Bush, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and former Vice President Mike Pence. In his speech, Powell also acknowledged that the Federal Reserve is not infallible, stating, "At the Fed, we are, of course, human and thus imperfect.

" This reflection came amid criticism that the central bank was slow to raise interest rates in response to inflation surges following pandemic supply chain disruptions. Powell stepped down as Fed chair when his term expired in May but retained a seat on the governing board until January 2028, a move that prevents the Trump administration from immediately appointing an additional board member.

His appearance at the award ceremony underscored his commitment to institutional integrity and served as a direct counter to pressures for politicizing the Federal Reserve, highlighting the delicate balance between monetary policy and democratic accountability. Title: "Jerome Powell Defends Federal Reserve Independence in Acceptance Speech for Profile in Courage Award" Description: "Former Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell championed the central bank's independence and the integrity of democratic institutions during his acceptance of the Profile in Courage Award.

He warned against political interference in monetary policy and reflected on the Fed's role in upholding public trust.

" Category: "Politics" Keywords: ["Jerome Powell", "Federal Reserve", "Profile in Courage Award", "central bank independence", "Donald Trump", "monetary policy", "institutional integrity", "John F. Kennedy Library"





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