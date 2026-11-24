Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn and MobLand actor Johnny Flynn are half-brothers, united by their late father Eric Flynn. Discover the family history and bond.

Jerome Flynn, the 63-year-old actor known for his roles in Game of Thrones and Ripper Street, and Johnny Flynn, the 43-year-old star of MobLand and the upcoming Harry Potter series, are half-brothers. The siblings share a close bond through their late father, the actor and singer Eric Flynn, who died of cancer in 2002.

Fan Reactions to Family Revelation

Fans were surprised to learn about the familial connection between Jerome and Johnny. Social media reactions expressed admiration for the talent in the family. Many noted the comedic tone and acting skills displayed by both actors.

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The Shared Legacy of Eric Flynn

Jerome and Johnny are related through their father, Eric Flynn. Jerome is from Eric's first marriage, while Johnny is from his second marriage with Caroline Forbes. The family also includes Jerome's sister Kerry and half-sister Lillie, an accomplished musical theatre actor. Additionally, there is a third brother named Daniel, who has appeared in The Bill, Unforgotten, and The Crown.

Career Success in Acting and Music

Jerome Flynn became a household name in the 1990s as Corporal Paddy Garvey in Soldier Soldier. He also found pop chart success as part of the duo Robson & Jerome. His other notable roles include Corporal Paddy Garvey in Soldier Soldier, Bronn in Game of Thrones, and Bennet Drake in Ripper Street. Johnny Flynn has built a successful career in film and television, with roles in Lovesick, Ripley, and Emma. He will also star as Lucius Malfoy in the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series. Beyond acting, Johnny works steadily as a folk singer-songwriter.

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A Deep Brotherhood Beyond Blood

Despite a 20-year age gap and different mothers, Jerome and Johnny are very close. Jerome paid for Johnny to attend drama school. Jerome described their relationship as somewhere between father and son and brothers. He stated that he thinks of Johnny as his brother rather than a half-brother. He mentioned that being there for Johnny and his half-sister Lillie adds an extra element to their bond after their father's passing.

Johnny's Tribute to Jerome's Character

Johnny Flynn spoke highly of his brother in an interview with the Sunday Times. He described Jerome as strong and fragile, with a profoundly spiritual nature and extraordinary compassion. Johnny recalled that as a child, he viewed Jerome as Baloo the bear, noting his loving and warm demeanor. He mentioned that Jerome spent his money on toys for him and Lillie long before achieving financial success. Johnny also reflected on Jerome's personal life, suggesting that Jerome is too selfless, which may explain why he has not settled down or had children of his own.