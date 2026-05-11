Jermaine Jenas Moved On From His Divorce And Started Dating Parisian Woman, Put Property On The Market

Jermaine Jenas, a former footballer and former One Show presenter, is reported to have found love again with a younger woman based in Paris after his split from his wife. They are said to be 'happier than ever'. Moreover, the star put his family's six-bedroom property on the market, near Barnet, North London, for £4.95million.

Jermaine Jenas allegedly found love again with a younger woman based in Paris and is now dating her. The couple is reportedly 'happier than ever' after he split from his former wife.

He put his family's six-bedroom property on the market for £4.95million. He also mentioned starting his own production company to rebuild his career after being dismissed by BBC bosses. He also revealed the promise he made to himself and being upset about losing his career opportunities at the BBC. Regarding his relationships, he initially hinted at his dating life on social media but now, due to his frequent trips to Paris, it is clear their relationship is serious





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jermaine Jenas Relationship Paris Property BBC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I'm a single mom who moved to remote town in Himalayas to start a caféBusiness Insider tells the global tech, finance, stock market, media, economy, lifestyle, real estate, AI and innovative stories you want to know.

Read more »

Couple moved to a senior care facility in Chiang Mai, ThailandBusiness Insider tells the global tech, finance, stock market, media, economy, lifestyle, real estate, AI and innovative stories you want to know.

Read more »

Jermaine Jenas Finds Love Again and Rebuilding CareerThe former England footballer is now in a relationship with a brunette Anne, 31, and is 'happier than ever'. He is also trying to create new doors for his career with a podcast.

Read more »

Jermaine Jenas Finds Love Again and Rebuilding CareerThe former England footballer is now in a relationship with a brunette Anne, 31, and is 'happier than ever'. He is also trying to create new doors for his career with a podcast.

Read more »