Haley died Friday following medical complications, the WWE announced.

. But more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague,” the WWE shared in anpost.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s entire family, including his pregnant wife Paige, their daughter, as well as all his friends, co-workers and fans. ”Born in 1988 in Adelaide, South Australia, Haley began his professional wrestling career in 2007 under the names Jonah Rock and J-Rock in the Australian independent circuit. He accumulated titles and worked on various promotions before his transition into the WWE. He officially joined the WWE in 2019, performing on its training ground NXT.

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He was would become an NXT North American champion, but was released in 2021. Haley continued competing with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Impact Wrestling. Haley did not stay away from the WWE for long, as he joined the main roster in 2022, and went on to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2024.