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Jermaine Eluemunor putting his money where his mouth is with career year after re-signing with Giants

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Jermaine Eluemunor putting his money where his mouth is with career year after re-signing with Giants
Sports · NFL · Jermaine Eluemunor
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The only active NFL player born in England is busting an American professional sports stereotype.

New York Giants offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor speaks with the media during training camp in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. , Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. The only active NFL player born in England is busting an American professional sports stereotype.

Jermaine Eluemunor’s name won’t be found on any list of athletes whose performance nosedived right after signing their first big contract. Put the Giants right tackle in the smaller group of those who saved their best for post-payday.

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“I’m not where I want to be,” Eluemunor told The Post. “Even once I get to where I want to be, I’m still going to play my ass off. I just love playing this game, being great, and beating up on people. It’s OK to win my rep, but I don’t just want to win.

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I want to go dominate. When you put my film on, I want you to say, ‘Damn, he’s messing this guy up. ’ It’s cool getting paid, but that’s my motivation. ” Eluemunor bounced around the NFL as a journeyman for five seasons.

The Raiders finally made him a starter in 2022 but it wasn’t until last season with the Giants that he was able to lock in one position instead of being a utility starter.

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