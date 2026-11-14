Jeri Ryan Signed Magic The Gathering Card Returns Seven of Nine

Jeri Ryan officially returns to Star Trek with a rare signed collector card in the new Magic The Gathering crossover. Find out about availability and release details for November 13.

Jeri Ryan is making a significant return to the Star Trek franchise through a highly anticipated crossover with Magic: The Gathering. The actress, who famously portrayed Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Voyager, is featured in a new ultra-rare collectible card that includes her authentic autograph. This release marks a major event for fans of the sci-fi universe and the trading card game alike.

Ultra Rare Signed Card Launch

The standout item in this collaboration is the card designated as Seven of Nine, Unassimilated, which carries the identification number 1705. Wizards of the Coast has confirmed that fewer than 250 copies of this specific Jeri Ryan-signed card are in existence. This extreme scarcity makes it one of the most exclusive items available in the entire crossover collection. The card is categorized as a Headliner card, a premium tier of collectibles within the game's ecosystem.

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Each of the seven Headliner cards in this set features a signature that is hand-signed by the respective actor rather than being a printed reproduction. This distinction ensures that collectors are purchasing a genuine piece of memorabilia linked directly to the performers. The Seven of Nine card features a stunning portrait of the character alongside the actress's actual ink signature.

Availability And Collector Pricing

Collectors seeking this specific autographed card must look exclusively within the Star Trek Collector Boosters. The availability is not spread across standard booster packs or individual pack sales. Wizards of the Coast has restricted the distribution of this high-value item to these specialized booster boxes to maintain the integrity of the release.

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Individual packs from this set are currently listed for approximately forty dollars. The full Collector Booster boxes contain twelve packs each and come with varying price points depending on the retailer and market conditions. Buyers purchasing a full box increase their statistical chances of finding the signed card compared to buying single packs.

Despite the higher cost and bulk purchase requirement, the odds of finding Ryan's specific autograph remain quite slim. The rarity is intentional to preserve the value and prestige of the signed cards within the trading card community. Fans without the budget for multiple boxes can still find other Seven of Nine cards in standard sets.

60th Anniversary Celebration Launch

The Magic: The Gathering and Star Trek crossover officially launched on November 13. This release date aligns with the celebration of the Star Trek franchise's 60th anniversary. The crossover aims to honor the legacy of the series by including characters and storylines that span nearly every major iteration of the show.

Beyond the standard trading cards, the release includes four distinct Commander decks designed for strategic gameplay. Wizards of the Coast also released collectible scene cards and special Stardates reprints for dedicated enthusiasts. These additional products provide multiple avenues for fans to engage with the material beyond the ultra-rare signed cards.

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Shipping Delays Impact Fans

Wizards of the Coast has issued warnings regarding shipping delays for certain products in this massive release. Customers in North America may experience delays with the delivery of some Commander decks. International markets are also seeing delays, particularly concerning the Collector Boosters that house the signed cards.

These logistical issues have not diminished the excitement surrounding the crossover among longtime Seven of Nine fans. The combination of Ryan's iconic performance history and the rarity of the new collectibles has generated significant interest. The release offers a unique way to celebrate the enduring popularity of the character and the franchise as a whole.