Jeremy Sisto, 51, Looks Unrecognizable in Clueless Reunion

Jeremy Sisto, who played the role of Elton Tiscia in the iconic 1995 movie Clueless, attended the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City this week. He posed up a storm with Paul Rudd, who he has worked with on Rain Reign. Sisto also starred in the TV shows Six Feet Under, Law & Order, and FBI as agent Jubal Valentine.

This 90s movie heartthrob looked unrecognizable with salt and pepper hair and a bushy beard as he attended the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City this week.

The actor was catapulted to fame as an obnoxious Beverly Hills student in the now iconic 1995 movie Clueless, alongside the likes of Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd. Looking worlds away from his clean cut movie character, he posed up a storm with Rudd who he has worked with on new film, Rain Reign.

In recent years the actor has made a name for himself on the small screen starring in HBO's Six Feet Under, Law & Order and since 2018 had a lead role in cop show FBI as agent Jubal Valentine. He has also voiced numerous animated movies, including the King Runeard in Disney's Frozen II. But can you guess who he is? It's Jeremy Sisto, 51, who played the role of Elton Tiscia in Clueless.

The Amy Heckerling-directed film was a surprise box office smash and made a whopping $88 million with a budget of $12 million - causing Sisto's star to explode. Three decades later the rom-com has maintained such a devoted following that it sparked a teen sitcom, an off-Broadway musical, and a forthcoming TV series. In recent years Sisto has appeared on shows CIA and FBI as agent Jubal Valentine.

The actor previously revealed how he lost out on playing Jack Dawson in romantic epic Titanic to Leonardo DiCaprio. The role of the hero who saves his lady love Rose DeWitt from a sinking ship in the middle of the freezing Atlantic Ocean made an A-lister out of the DiCaprio, a fact that Sisto admitted he is somewhat envious of.

'I was just insanely inspired by it and a little heartbroken when the role didn’t come my way,' Sisto told HuffPost Live of James Cameron's epic 1997 romance. Sisto, who was 21 when he tried out for the role, was moved by DiCaprio's performance and enjoyed the movie when it came out.

'I loved it,' Sisto said of Titanic. 'It was a huge thing at the time. What a great idea.

'It was the first script that I’d read where someone was actually going to make the movie. It was exciting to just be a part of the process. There was a full crew, full set and make-up and hair and wardrobe.

'I read with Kate as well as three other actresses. It was on a stage, a room that was supposed to be the boat. It was a pretty great experience, to be involved in something that had that kind of scope... James Cameron was trying to push the limits on things.

Of course it's none other than award winning actor Jeremy Sisto, 51, who played the role of Elton Tiscia in Clueless. The actor was just 19 when he appeared in the iconic teen flick. The original 1995 movie, which is loosely based on Jane Austen's novel Emma, also starred Paul Rudd , late Brittany Murphy, Stacey Dash, Breckin Meyer and Donald Faison. The star looked stylish as he attended the Rain Reign World Premiere.

He enjoyed a Clueless reunion with Paul Rudd as they posed with Felice Kakaletris and Erika Burke Rossa. Other cast and plot details have yet to be disclosed with the show still in its development stages. Social media users quickly jumped to X to share their thoughts on the Clueless series, with some offering differing opinions





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Jeremy Sisto Clueless Tribeca Film Festival Rain Reign Paul Rudd Alicia Silverstone Paul Rudd Felice Kakaletris Erika Burke Rossa Clueless Reunion TV Series Development Stages Social Media Users Differing Opinions

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