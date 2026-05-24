Jeremy Scott: Fashion Designer Rips Up AI-Generated Commencement Speech at Kansas City Art Institute

Fashion designer Jeremy Scott, known for his work with Moschino and Coach, earned praise from graduates at the Kansas City Art Institute after tearing up a generic commencement speech scripted by generative artificial intelligence. In his speech, Scott critiqued the AI-created script, stating that it lacked authenticity and originality, challenging the idea that AI can create human-level creativity. He emphasized the urgent role of artists in the current space and time, declaring them even more crucial than ever.

Fashion designer Jeremy Scott earned a huge round of applause from graduates after ripping up a generic commencement speech scripted by generative artificial intelligence at the Kansas City Art Institute on May 16.

Scott challenged the AI-created script, highlighting its clichй and inauthentic tones, and emphasized the importance of artists in shaping reality and society. Meanwhile, Americans are developing a complicated reaction to AI, with some opposing data centers and AI memes, while others see AI as crucial for economic prosperity and technological advancement





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Culture & Entertainment Fashion Jeremy Scott Momentum Design Karl Lagerfeld Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty Met Gala AI Data Centers AI Backlash AI Memes AI Supremacy AI And Society AI And Human Nature AI And Creativity AI And Economic Growth AI And Technological Advancement

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