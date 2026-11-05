Jeremy Renner Stars in London Action Thriller 12 Bullets for Thunder Road

Jeremy Renner headlines the new London-set crime thriller 12 Bullets, produced by Thunder Road. The film sees Renner battling gangs with limited ammunition in this intense new project directed by Sean Ellis.

Jeremy Renner is set to return to the big screen in the action thriller 12 Bullets, a project produced by Thunder Road and Comcast -owned UK broadcaster Sky. The film marks another high-stakes collaboration for the actor, who has built a formidable reputation in crime dramas and superhero franchises. Thunder Road, a production company with a long-standing creative relationship with Renner, is leading the charge on this new cinematic venture. This partnership continues a trajectory of critically acclaimed projects that have defined the actor's recent career.

Core Details And Plot Mechanics

The official synopsis reveals that Renner plays a mysterious American who wages a one-man war against rival criminal gangs tearing through London's streets. The narrative premise hinges on extreme tension and resource scarcity, as the protagonist is armed with only a single gun and exactly twelve bullets. Every shot must count in this high-pressure scenario, creating a claustrophobic atmosphere as the character navigates the dangerous underworld of London. Director Sean Ellis is guiding the film, utilizing a screenplay by Tim Walker to craft this intense narrative. The story explores themes of isolation and survival as the lone hero faces overwhelming odds in a city not typically associated with such open gang warfare.

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Stakeholder Positions And Creative History

Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing 12 Bullets for Thunder Road, bringing extensive experience in producing hit films. The production company has previously worked with Renner on his critically acclaimed films The Town and Wind River. In Wind River, Renner shares the screen with Elizabeth Olsen as one of two Boston bank robbers in a separate context, though his performance in the neo-Western crime film directed by Taylor Sheridan earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Wind River was released in 2017 and features Renner as a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service tracker and an FBI agent investigating a murder on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming. This history of collaboration suggests a deep understanding between the actor and the producers, likely facilitating a smooth production process for the new London-based project.

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Real-World Impact And Career Context

This project adds to Jeremy Renner's highly acclaimed filmography, which includes roles in The Hurt Locker, Arrival, and American Hustle. The actor has also played Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and shows. These include the Avengers film series and the Disney+ miniseries Hawkeye, showcasing his versatility across genres. Since 2021, Renner has played Mike McLusky in Paramount+'s crime-thriller series Mayor of Kingstown, created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. The transition from television to this new theatrical release in London highlights his ongoing commitment to diverse and challenging roles. The involvement of Sky, a major UK broadcaster, indicates a significant international co-production effort that could broaden the film's reach in European markets. This production represents a strategic continuation of Renner's successful partnership with Thunder Road, aiming to deliver another gripping cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.