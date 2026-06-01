Jeremy Renner Confirms Mayor of Kingstown Season 5 Wraps Filming, Teases "No One Is Safe" in Final Season

Actor Jeremy Renner has announced that filming for the fifth and final season of Mayor of Kingstown is almost complete. He shared a cryptic Instagram post hinting at high stakes and significant character peril. The final season, set to continue from the season four finale, introduces new threats from an FBI agent and promises a dramatic conclusion to the story of the McLusky family in Kingstown, Michigan.

Jeremy Renner has shared an exciting update regarding the conclusion of the popular Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown. Taking to Instagram, the actor announced that production on the fifth and final season is nearing completion.

Alongside a playful image featuring his dogs Roxy and Hershey in a black-and-white striped prison jumpsuit with a car explosion in the background, Renner hinted at the intense drama to come, stating, "no one is safe this season... I mean nobody!

" He also expressed gratitude to the show's dedicated fan base, adding, "We appreciate you!!!! " The series, created by Taylor Sheridan of Yellowstone fame and Hugh Dillon, first premiered in November 2021. Renner stars as Mike McLusky, a man who steps into the role of mayor in the tumultuous town of Kingstown, Michigan, following his brother's departure.

The McLusky family acts as a crucial peacekeeping force between law enforcement and various criminal gangs within a community deeply entwined with the prison industrial complex. The ensemble cast includes Hugh Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Taylor Handley, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Nishi Munshi, Necar Zadegan, Laura Benanti, Lennie James, and Edie Falco. For the final season, David Morse and Néstor Carbonell have joined the cast. Filming for the last eight episodes commenced in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in March 2026.

The narrative is set to directly follow the climactic events of the season four finale, which concluded with Kyle McLusky's murder of Callahan. The arrival of FBI Agent Russell Hardy, portrayed by Morse, threatens to unravel Mike McLusky's carefully maintained control over Kingstown by investigating Callahan's disappearance and exposing secrets that could dismantle the family's power.

Prior to his leading role in Mayor of Kingstown, Jeremy Renner achieved international fame as Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in multiple blockbuster films and headlining his own Disney+ series. His filmography boasts acclaimed performances in The Hurt Locker and The Town, both of which earned him Academy Award nominations, alongside roles in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, The Bourne Legacy, and American Hustle.

Now, Renner returns to the forefront of television for this final chapter. His cryptic warning that "no one is safe" suggests a perilous and high-stakes conclusion for the characters of Kingstown. While a specific premiere date for the final season remains unannounced by Paramount+, the completion of filming signals that audiences can anticipate its arrival on the streaming platform in the near future, promising to deliver the intense, gritty drama that has defined the series since its debut





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