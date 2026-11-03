Jeremy Renner and Josh Brolin Star in Survival Thriller A Speck in the Sea

Jeremy Renner and Josh Brolin reunite for the survival thriller A Speck in the Sea, based on the true story of lobster fisherman Johnny Aldridge and his rescue.

Jeremy Renner and Josh Brolin have reunited for a new survival thriller titled A Speck in the Sea. The film is based on the incredible true story of lobster fisherman Johnny Aldridge. Aldridge fell overboard into the Atlantic Ocean during the night in 2013. The project marks a significant departure from the actors recent work within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Core Details of Survival Thriller A Speck in the Sea

Jeremy Renner and Josh Brolin star in the survival thriller A Speck in the Sea. The movie is directed by Oscar winner Orlando von Einsiedel. The screenplay is written by Oscar nominee Jeff Pope. The story focuses on the real-life events surrounding Johnny Aldridge. Aldridge was a lobster fisherman from Montauk. He fell off his boat into the dark ocean waters in 2013. The incident occurred in the middle of the night while the boat was at sea.

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Josh Brolin will portray the character of Johnny Aldridge in the film. He plays the role of the fisherman who fell overboard. Jeremy Renner takes on the role of Anthony Sosinski. Sosinski was Aldridge's fishing partner during the voyage. Sosinski was asleep below deck when the accident happened. He discovered his friend was missing shortly after the event.

Anthony Sosinski launched a multi-state rescue operation after finding Aldridge gone. He took immediate action to save his friend life. The film captures the desperation and urgency of that moment. It highlights the physical and emotional toll of the ordeal. The narrative follows the events from the moment Aldridge entered the water. The screenplay by Jeff Pope brings this true story to life.

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Stakeholder Positions and Creative Team Behind the Project

Jeremy Renner and Josh Brolin star in A Speck in the Sea under the direction of Orlando von Einsiedel. The film features a production team including Mark Bauch and Jonathan Eirich. Mark Bauch is an Emmy nominee. He produces the film for One Day's Walk. Jonathan Eirich is a two-time BAFTA nominee. He produces the film for Rideback. The producers have worked together on previous projects.

Patrick Wachsberger is the CEO of 193. The company handles international sales for the film. Patrick Wachsberger will present the project at the American Film Market. He stated that the film brings together an exceptional cast. He described the story as a wild true account of survival. Wachsberger emphasized the themes of friendship and endurance.

Mark Bauch selected Orlando von Einsiedel as the director. He read Jeff Pope's script before making the decision. Bauch said von Einsiedel was the perfect filmmaker for the project. He praised Jeremy Renner and Josh Brolin for their grit. Bauch noted that the actors bring humanity and humor to their roles. Jonathan Eirich called the story remarkable. He expressed thrill in partnering with Mark Bauch and the 193 team.

Creative Background and Previous Awards for the Team

The production team behind A Speck in the Sea has a history of award-winning work. Orlando von Einsiedel won an Academy Award for directing the short documentary The White Helmets. He also earned a Best Documentary Feature nomination for Virunga. His background in documentary filmmaking adds realism to the thriller. Jeff Pope previously received an Oscar nomination for adapting Philomena. The film starred Judi Dench and Steve Coogan.

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The script by Jeff Pope is based on actual events. The true story of Johnny Aldridge has been widely documented. The filmmakers aim to share this unforgettable story with global audiences. The project combines dramatic acting with factual precision. Orlando von Einsiedel and Jeff Pope have collaborated to ensure accuracy. The cast delivers performances grounded in real experiences.

Real-World Impact and Distribution for Survival Thriller

Jeremy Renner and Josh Brolin star in A Speck in the Sea for international distribution. 193 will handle international sales at the American Film Market. The market is a key event for film distribution deals. The project targets a global audience interested in true stories. CAA Media Finance is co-representing North American rights. WME Independent is also co-representing North American rights. This dual representation supports the film in major markets.

The film is expected to highlight the resilience of fishermen. The story of Johnny Aldridge serves as an inspiration. It shows the power of quick thinking and bravery. Anthony Sosinski's actions saved his friends life. The movie captures the bond between fishing partners. It explores the dangers of working on the open ocean. The Atlantic setting adds to the film's tension and realism.