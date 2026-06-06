Jeremy Lin returning to MSG for first time as fan since Knicks free-agency split

Linsanity is returning to The Garden for Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals.

Linsanity is returning to The Garden for Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals. Former Knicks guard Jeremy Lin , who set the city ablaze in Feb. 2012 as an undrafted rookie out of Harvard, has only been back at Madison Square Garden as an opposing player after his unceremonious departure from the team – until now.

Lin told The Post in an exclusive interview that he has accepted an invitation from the team to return as a spectator for Games 3 and 4.

“I will be going back as a spectator for the first time ever,” Lin said. “After leaving the Knicks, I did play against the Knicks multiple times, but I have never been back to The Garden as a spectator. This will be my first time in 14 years back at The Garden, not as an opposing player. I can’t wait.

I really genuinely can’t wait for Game 3 and 4. ” Lim had a somewhat contentious split from the Knicks. He electrified the Garden for a month in 2012, becoming an instant fan favorite while shooting from anonymous bench player to stardom.

His star fizzled out upon the return of Carmelo Anthony from injury and he signed a deal with the Rockets in the offseason — the terms of which made it difficult for the Knicks to match in restricted free agency. , says he will attend the game at the Knicks’ request.

“A big shoutout to the Knicks, they have been really adamant and consistent about trying to get me to go back to a game,” Lin said. “I’ve always had the desire. It’s not that I didn’t want to, I was just always still playing. … I won’t be courtside but I will be in the first two rows.

”Own this piece of history with our cover celebrating the Knicks’ sweep over the Cavs.





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