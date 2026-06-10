Jeremy Lin Claims Kim Kardashian Sought Relationship During Linsanity Era; Trump Comments on Knicks Game Reception

Former New York Knicks star Jeremy Lin revealed that Kim Kardashian tried to pursue him romantically during his 2012 Linsanity surge, a request the team blocked. Also, President Donald Trump described the crowd reaction at the 2026 NBA Finals Game 3 as mostly positive, while De'Aaron Fox cited logistical problems from the visit.

Former New York Knicks player Jeremy Lin , who became a cultural phenomenon during the 2011-2012 Linsanity era, recently revealed that reality television star Kim Kardashian attempted to pursue a romantic relationship with him at the height of his fame.

Lin made the disclosure during an episode of the "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast, which was released on Tuesday, June 9. According to Lin, Kardashian, who was 45 at the time, was filming her show and was actively looking for a New York-based athlete to feature on it.

"I think basically, she at that time was filming her show - I don't know if it's or whatever show was happening back then - but I know that she was looking for a New York athlete to be on this show, essentially," Lin explained. He noted that this information was relayed to him after the fact and that he could not independently verify it, stating, "This is what was told to me afterward.

" The rumor mill about a possible connection between Lin and Kardashian was intense during that period, to the point where Lin was frequently questioned about it. When asked about the rumors on the podcast, Lin laughed and responded, "No, I don't think I'm that type.

" He also shared how the New York Knicks organization intervened to prevent any such collaboration, saying, "The request came into the Knicks and they immediately declined it without even asking us," continuing, "They were like, 'We're not allowing our young second-year player to go down this route right now. '" Podcast host Pablo Torre, 40, highlighted the extreme measures taken by the team to protect Lin, noting, "They wouldn't let me interview you," and describing how chaotic Lin's life had become.

Lin himself described the most frightening aspect of Linsanity as the loss of personal freedom. After moving out of his brother's couch and into a Manhattan penthouse, he found himself effectively trapped.

"The paparazzi and the fans and everything were so crazy, I couldn't really leave unless it was midnight or something," he said. "I'd sneak out, go out the back entrance. But there was a stretch when I couldn't leave without being followed.

I was on, I don't know, the 35th floor or something, and I would always look out the window and just see which cars were down there by the lobby, 'Can I leave right now or will I be followed?

'" In a separate development from the 2026 NBA Finals, President Donald Trump attended Game 3, which was held in New York, and according to his own account, he was met with mostly cheers from the crowd. "It was, I think, mostly cheers," Trump, 79, told reporters before boarding Air Force One after the game on Monday, June 8. "It was loud.

" However, his presence was not without controversy. San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox criticized the logistical impact of a presidential visit, saying, "I think the president being here just makes it inconvenient on everybody else.

" The juxtaposition of these two stories underscores the unique intersection of sports, celebrity culture, and politics in New York, a city where media scrutiny and public attention are often amplified to an extreme degree. Lin's experience during Linsanity reflects the sudden, overwhelming pressure that can accompany overnight fame, while Trump's comment about the crowd reaction offers a window into how political figures navigate high-profile sporting events.

The Knicks' protective stance toward their player in 2012 also speaks to the balance teams must strike between capitalizing on a star's popularity and safeguarding their well-being. Meanwhile, Kardashian's reported interest illustrates the way reality television and professional sports often cross paths in the celebrity ecosystem. These narratives, separated by more than a decade, are tied together by their setting in New York, a global media capital where every event is scrutinized and potentially magnified beyond its original context





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