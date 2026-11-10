Jeremy Latcham to Replace James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Studios

Skydance is replacing DC Studios leaders James Gunn and Peter Safran, with producer Jeremy Latcham set to take over in about three weeks following the company's Warner Bros. takeover.

Leadership changes are common in Hollywood mergers and acquisitions, but the shake-up at DC Studios arrived quickly after Skydance completed its takeover of Warner Bros. in October. Skydance co-CEOs David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz told DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran that they were being replaced, according to a report that places the meeting on Friday, November 6. Gunn and Safran will leave their roles on December 1.

Producer Jeremy Latcham has been named as the replacement and is expected to take over as head of DC Studios in about three weeks. Gunn and Safran are still expected to remain on the lot to complete post-production on a 2027 sequel, which may or may not arrive as a lame-duck release for the studio's nascent cinematic universe.

Also read James Gunn and Peter Safran Exit DC Studios as Jeremy Latcham Takes Over

Why Skydance Chose Jeremy Latcham for DC Studios

Skydance chose Jeremy Latcham because of existing professional ties inside the company and his background at Marvel Studios. According to the report, Skydance had been speaking with Latcham since early fall about the job.

Josh Greenstein, co-chair of Skydance Motion Picture Group alongside Dana Goldberg, worked with Latcham years earlier when Greenstein was in marketing at Paramount. The two collaborated again when Greenstein moved to Sony while Latcham was producing the first MCU movie at Marvel. Latcham also championed Gunn during Gunn's early days at Marvel.

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Contract Structure and Competing Pressures at DC Studios

Gunn and Safran reported directly to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav rather than to the head of Warner Bros. Pictures. Their contracts reportedly stated that this same structure would continue if the studio was acquired.

The report says that arrangement created friction with Greenstein and Goldberg. It also places the change within a broader consolidation of movie productions now owned by Skydance, a group that includes all the subsidiaries of Paramount and Warner Bros., such as Nickelodeon Movies and New Line Cinema. The consolidation is described as central to the new company's strategy.

Creative direction also appears to have played a role. DC Studios has embraced lesser-known characters such as Mister Terrific, Metamorpho, and Clayface, but concrete plans had not taken shape for major heroes including Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Aquaman. That gap was reportedly a sticking point for Skydance leadership.

Box Office Expectations and What Comes Next

Box office results were another factor. One DC Studios film earned $618 million globally, making it the number ten hit of the year. That total is far below the multi-billion-dollar grossers of the year, and under the new Skydance approach, a film of that size is no longer considered a win.

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Nothing is official beyond the leadership change as of this writing, and industry rumors about the studio's direction are circulating widely. What is confirmed is that James Gunn is still working on the 2027 sequel, while Jeremy Latcham is scheduled to become head of DC Studios in about three weeks, marking a fresh start for the studio.